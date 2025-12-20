Adoration (42)

“He breathed on them, and said unto them, receive ye the Holy Spirit,” (Jn 20:22. “If you love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever. 17: The Spirit of truth…for He dwells with you and will be in you.18: I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you. “He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me,” (Jn 14:21).

“Jesus answered and said to him, if anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. 24:He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father’s who sent Me,” (Jn 14:23, 24).

“You are My friends if you do whatever I command you. 26: But when the Helper comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who proceeds from the Father, He will testify of Me,” (Jn 15:14, 26).

“Nevertheless I tell you the truth. It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you. 8:And when He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment. 13:However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. 14:He will glorify Me, for He will take of what is Mine and declare it to you. 15: All things that the Father has are Mine. Therefore I said that He will take of Mine and declare it to you,” (Jn 16:7, 8, 13-15).

When Jesus said: “I will come to you,” (Jn 14:18), He meant it. Although Jesus ascended to heaven, he sent the Holy Spirit to live in believers, and to have the Holy Spirit is to have Jesus Himself. The Holy Spirit is “the Spirit of Truth,” (Jn 14:17).

Jesus Promises The Holy Spirit (John 14:15-31)

“If you love Me, keep My commandments. 16: And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever,” (Jn 14:15,16). Jesus was soon going to leave the disciples, but he would remain with them. How could this be? The Helper — the Spirit of God himself — would come after Jesus was gone to care for and guide the disciples. The word translated Helper combines the ideas of comfort and counsel.

