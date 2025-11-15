Adoration- Part 37

“For the Lord is great and greatly to be praised; He is to be feared above all gods. 5: For all the gods of the peoples are idols, but the Lord made the heavens.” (Ps 96:4,5) (2) The holiness of God and His separation from and constant opposition to sin and up righteousness should cause us to fear Him.

“Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name? For You alone are holy. For all nations shall come and worship before You, for Your judgments have been manifested,” (Rev 15:4). (3) The universal judgment of God at the end of history should cause us to fear Him who judges all injustice and inequity.

“Now the man who acts presumptuously and will not heed the priest who stands to minister there before the Lord your God, or the judge, that man shall die. So you shall put away the evil from Israel. 13: And all the people shall hear and fear, and no longer act presumptuously,” (Deut 17:12-13).

“According to their deeds, accordingly He will repay, fury to His adversaries, recompense to His enemies; the coastlands He will fully repay. 19So shall they fear the name of the Lord from the west, and His glory from the rising of the sun; when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him,” (Is 59:18-19).

“And I will come near you for judgment; I will be a swift witness against sorcerers, against adulterers, against perjurers, against those who exploit wage earners and widows and orphans, and against those who turn away an alien—because they do not fear Me,” Says the Lord of hosts,” (Mal 3:5).

“For if we sin willfully after we have received the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins, 27: But a certain fearful expectation of judgment, and fiery indignation which will devour the adversaries. 28: Anyone who has rejected Moses’ law dies without mercy on the testimony of two or three witnesses. 29: Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing, and insulted the Spirit of grace? 30: For we know Him who said, ‘vengeance is Mine, I will repay,’ says the Lord. And again, ‘the Lord will judge His people.’ 31: It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” (Heb 10:26-31).

It is a solemn and holy truth of Scripture that on the day of final judgment every person will give an account to God for his or her actions and the stewardship of life (Eccl 12:14; Rom 14:10,12; 2 Cor 5:10; Rev 20:12-13).

