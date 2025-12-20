Advent 4: Passing on essentials of the christian life

Keeping hope alive is a great advice for tough times. The critically ill person needs it; the persecuted Christian, discouraged sportsman, husband, wife, parent, child, employee, businessperson – all need to keep hope alive. The Apostle Peter, writing to these Christians in difficult circumstances needed to reassure them early in the letter about God’s commitment to them, about their responsibility, and now about the need to look far ahead with hope.

This subject of hope occupies more than a brief space or passing mention in the Bible – in both the Old and the New Testaments. Whosoever that has lost hope has thrown in the towel and accepted defeat. Abraham – the father of faith– is said to have hoped against hope when he believed God: “In hope he believed against hope, that he should become the father of many nations, as he had been told, ‘so shall your offspring be.’ He did not weaken in faith when he considered his own body, which was as good as dead (since he was about a 100 years old), or when he considered the barrenness of Sarah’s womb. No unbelief made him waver concerning the promise of God, but he grew strong in his faith as he gave glory to God, fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised,”(Romans 4:18-21). In Hebrew 6:19 hope is called an anchor for the soul; and in 12:2, the Lord Jesus held on to the hope of the joy beyond the cross and persevered.

The Apostle Peter has sometimes been called the “Apostle of Hope” because it is a major focus in his writings as he writes about the living hope we have in Christ. It is understandable, therefore, that he should bring that up early in this letter. He tells his readers, “therefore, brothers, strive to make your calling and election sure. For if you practice these things you will never stumble, and you will receive a lavish reception into the eternal kingdom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” (2 Peter 1:10-11). Who, better than a man like him, who had stumbled in his faith multiple times, could give such helpful counsel! While our efforts do not win our salvation, our faith in Christ places certain obligations on us. It is a faith that constrains us to behave in God-honouring ways, as empowered by the Holy Spirit through the grace of God. Peter now goes on to say that our efforts would be eternally rewarded.

He describes this reward in such tantalising language when he says the Christian who practices the virtues outlined in this section would receive lavish welcome into the kingdom of God. This is like a boost or tonic to keep going whatever the challenges we may encounter in our Christian pilgrimage. The Apostle Paul put the same thought in this way: “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us,” (Romans 8:18).

In this particular Advent season, the news all around us have been mostly chilling. It is quite likely that some would get into panic and anxieties. But we must hold on to our faith in God who never loses control. Man may lose control, but God never does. Human promises may fail, but God never fails.

As Advent ushers us into the joyful celebration of Christmas – God’s intervention in the human story, and as we hear the convulsions of nature and the battle cries among nations, we must remember that God has an agenda and He is keeping close watch. In speaking about the end of time, the Lord Jesus said these sobering words, which we need to keep in mind in times like this: “But watch yourselves lest your hearts be weighed down with dissipation and drunkenness and cares of this life, and that day come upon you suddenly like a trap. For it will come upon all who dwell on the face of the whole earth. But stay awake at all times, praying that you may have strength to escape all these things that are going to take place, and to stand before the Son of Man,” (Luke 21:34-36).

• Most Revd Emmanuel A.S. Egbunu is Bishop of Lokoja.