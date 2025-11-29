Alex Ibru’s indelible marks remembered at memorial service

Rector, Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State, The Venerable Stephen Wolemonwu (centre) flanked by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving within Ughelli North local council of the state in a group photograph shortly after the memorial service of Dr. Alex Uruemu Ibru at Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State… last week.

The management of the Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State, last week, organised a memorial service to honour the late Dr. Alex Uruemu Ibru, who passed on 14 years ago.

The service, which held at the Ibru Centre with theme: “Unity In Diversity: Build Lasting Legacies,” drew many dignitaries including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving within Ughelli North local council of the state.

The Rector of Ibru Ecumenical Centre, The Venerable Stephen Wolemonwu, who addressed participants at the event, described the late media mogul and philanthropist as a man, who left an indelible mark on his community, the state, the nation, the Church and touched countless lives.

Reflecting on Ibru’s life and contributions, the Rector urged NYSC members to live a life that could outlive them just like the late publisher.

Wolemonwu called on the Corps members to lead purposeful lives and strive for excellence, as well as build legacies that would endure beyond their lifetime.

Admonishing the youth to strive for greatness and use their success to positively impact others, the cleric said, “Life rewards those who can stretch their full potential and make the most of the opportunities God has put around them. It is not enough to get wealth, as many of the contemporaries of the late icon also did, but to use the success to make a lasting impact—just as Alex Ibru did.”

Other activities held to honour the legacies of the late Dr. Alex Uruemu Ibru included sessions on personal development and security awareness.

Addressing participants during sessions on managing weaknesses and personal development, the Rector highlighted common societal challenges faced by Nigerian youths such as gambling, poor financial and saving culture, among others. He urged corps members to adopt positive values, including financial discipline and the cultivation of healthy relationships, as essential for national growth.

Delivering his keynote lecture on security, security expert, Mr. Stephen Anyanwu, stressed the importance of equipping individuals with basic security awareness and survival strategies during attack.

He encouraged Corps members to familiarise themselves with basic security knowledge, situational awareness, and basic self-defense techniques.

Speaking on home safety, Anyanwu outlined protocols to follow in the event of emergencies such as fire outbreaks or armed robbery attacks. He also warned participants about digital threats, advising them to secure their personal data and mobile devices against unauthorised surveillance. He shared USSD codes such as *#21# and #002# for detecting and disabling possible call or data forwarding that could compromise personal security.

In his remarks, the Rector of the Centre, Venerable Wolemonwu, noted that personal security begins with mindfulness in small details—from how individuals handle digital correspondence to their interactions with strangers. He said being able to identify red flags, such as suspicious email addresses or fake communication sources, is a critical skill lacking in today’s digital environment.

The event, which held from November 20 to 23, rounded off with interactive games and team-building activities designed to encourage unity and team-spirit among Corps members.