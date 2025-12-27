Behold the wonders of the lamb (2)

“But as many as received him, to them gave He power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.” The word “believe” is central and predominant in every chapter of the Gospel of John. This shows the importance of believing on the Lord Jesus Christ. Believing the Liberator sets us free from sin, sickness, Satan, evil spirits and adverse circumstances. Apostle Peter believed and confessed that “Christ, (is) the Son of the Living God.” Those who are bound, helpless and hopeless under the attack of the Devil should simply believe and the chains binding them will be broken. Believing the Lord makes Him fulfill His unfailing promises and accomplish the impossible in our lives.

John the beloved attested to what John the Baptist had said years earlier about Christ as “the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” He still takes sins away today, because “He was manifested to take away our sins; and in Him is no sin.” Thus, believing the Liberator enables us to experience a new life and gives us the power to overcome sin. “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.”

To enjoy complete freedom, which comes through Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, the sinner must one, repent of all sins thoroughly and thoughtfully (Ezekiel 18:30-32); two, remove all obstacles to his freedom (Acts 19:18,19); three, pray with sincere, determined heart (Jeremiah 29:12,13); and four, believe the Lord Jesus Christ as his Saviour (Isaiah 6:5-8).

Christ is the “the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” Those who come to Him must have true conviction and believe that He is “the Son of the living God.” Also, they must be thorough and single-minded; burn the bridge behind them and completely detach themselves from past sinful lifestyle. Despite the allurement of the world to pull them down or draw them back from following Christ, they must determine to follow Him until the end.

All that we need in life and eternity, is found in Jesus. He gives victory, power, authority, courage, dominion and an overcoming life. He is the Saviour, Sanctifier, Healer, Redeemer and Deliverer. His name grants us healing, health, holiness and heavenly inheritance. If we hold on to Him and never let go, we will conquer sin, sickness, evil spirits and everything that comes from the realm of darkness.

