Chasing after a man as a lady

It is commonly said that men are like predators hunting for their prey, the woman. In a sense, this assertion is not far from the truth. God created men in a manner that makes them have a high drive to conquer things. This is not to say women do not have this ability, but God puts men in rulership over the family.

This is why men are the ones who look out for the lady they admire and go after them in full force. Men are the ones who search for a wife because the Bible explicitly says He who finds a wife finds a good thing.

Women are being encouraged to go after the men they want, instead of waiting endlessly for the men to come to them. Any lady who goes after a man or forces herself on him for any reason at all is like a dead animal. She has lost all self-pride and her sense of shame. She is like a dead animal and no lion will eat dead food. It would rather hunt down a living prey.

If a lady thinks forcing herself on a man will earn his love or respect, she cannot be any farther from the truth. Statistics have shown that eight out of ten marriages or relationships where the woman made the move or wooed her partner, end up crashing on issues that are related to respect. Those relationships that do not crash are just surviving.

No man will ever respect a woman who forced herself on him. He will treat her like a cheap article. Lions do not go after dead animals. They chase living ones. Men are like lions. They enjoy it more when they pursue whothey want to marry and not the woman who is forcing herself on them or pursuing them for a relationship or marriage.

Some may say, “but should I die in silence? Can’t I make a move for the man I really love?’’ My advise is that, “do not make any move at all.” In fact, in most instances such moves do not work out well. In case it does, they hardly work as I already stated above. Many men just end up sleeping with such women who they regard as “stray animals’’ that strayed into their paths. Love you!

• Bishop Charles Ighele is the General Superintendent of Holy Spirit Mission, Lagos.