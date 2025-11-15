Colon cancer knocked out after pastor’s prayers

My name is Brother Kanneth Amandi Nwachukwu. I am based in Belgium, and I have two testimonies. The first one is how I converted a staunch Muslim brother to The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries. I work in a company where I am one of the nine managers, being a team leader with about 40 people or less working under me.



Sometime in 2016, this brother, who was working in my group one day came to me and asked if he could speak to me. I asked him what the problem was, and he said, he and his family were having disturbing problems and that something was pursuing them. He told me, he is from Guinea Republic, but married to a woman from Poland, and he is a Muslim. I asked him what I could do for him, and he said he was looking for a strong witch doctor because he knows there are many of them in Nigeria. He asked if I could connect him to any of them to fortify his home, his wife and children.



I told him, I don’t know any witch doctor and cannot help him. So, he left. He came to me about two or three times with the same request. At the third time of his coming, he requested I give him the contact of somebody living in Nigeria that could link him to any witch doctor. I told him that if I do so, I would die, and he left. After some time, he came back and asked for help, and I told him that I could not help him. I asked him if he was going to accept a stronger power than the one he had and he obliged. He confessed, and I started preaching to him all that our Daddy G. O. preaches.



In 2022, I brought him to our headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, and he was baptised by immersion. Today, the brother is the men’s leader in our branch in Brussels. Praise, the Lord. God of Chosen is so great; he works in diverse ways.



In another development, in 2013, I was in Nigeria around November/December, and my uncle called me from Vienna, Austria, and told me that I was the next to die. He asked me who my next of kin was in Vienna and repeated that I was the next to die. I told him it would not happen, as my Daddy G.O. said: “No Chosen member will die a day before his time,” and I stood on it.

Related News

At the end of December that year, I went to ease myself, surprisingly, I started passing out blood. I did not think much about it, so, I visited my medical personnel who gave me some prescriptions. He told me it would take up to eight days to stop. I took the medication for 20 days, to no avail. I was still bleeding. I returned to him, and he advised me to go to the hospital for a check-up.



At the hospital, I was told that my intestine had ruptured and bleeding heavily. The doctor informed me that it was colon cancer, an aggressive type. I was told that I needed surgery and to start chemotherapy immediately. I was worshipping online at the time, so, I was connecting with the prayers of our Daddy G. O. After returning to the hospital for further checks, I was told that there was no longer cancer in my blood. God of Chosen is so great. I pray for our Daddy that God will never fail him. May God grant all Chosen members heaven at last, in Jesus’ name. Chosen is first class!