Faithspiration Initiative holds Night Of Praise as Lucky Adimike Foundation empowers 45 persons with N1meach

Founder, Lucky Adimike Foundation, Lucky Chinedu Adimike made history on January 3, 2026, in Awka-Etiti, Idemili South local council of Anambra State, when he empowered 45 persons with N1m each.

In addition, the member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, supported the initiative with ₦N5m, extending the empowerment to five additional beneficiaries.

The empowerment exercise held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Awka-Etiti, during the Faithspiration Initiative Night of Praise, worship and empowerment.

With theme, “Arise, Shine, For Your Light Has Come,” the event was powered by the Faithspiration Initiative and solely sponsored by Lucky Chinedu Adimike.

Speaking on the topic, titled: “Six Allegations Against Christianity In Igboland,” Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Igwe explained that Christianity did not seek to abolish Igbo traditions, but rather to refined them by preserving the good, while discarding harmful practices.

He urged the youths to desist from criticising Christianity in Igboland and warned against returning to long-abandoned idols.

The cleric noted the allegations made against Christianity to include claims that it destroyed Igbo identity and culture, demonised Igbo traditions, weakened moral values, economically disempowered Igbo people, hindered civilisation, and aided colonialism.

In separate speeches, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, Anambra State House of Assembly member for Idemili South; EbukaIgwe, Chairman of Idemili South local council; Mrs Amaka Obi; and President-General of Awka-Etiti, EmekaEzeoke, commended Lucky Adimike for empowering the people.

Exalting the founder of Faithspiration Initiative, Very Rev. Fr. George Adimike, described the initiative as a platform for nurturing young people in faith and spreading the gospel.

While presenting the funds to beneficiaries, Lucky Chinedu Adimike advised beneficiaries to remain prayerful and invest the funds in productive ventures, rather than using them to settle debts. He encouraged them to save from their profits, practise financial discipline, and adhere to the guidelines of the empowerment committee.

In his remarks, Very Rev. Fr. Adimikeappreciated priests, seminarians, government officials, Faithspiration members, and the Port Harcourt branch of the initiative for their support and active participation.

Priests who ministered and prayed for Faithspiration members and participants included Rev. Fr. Igwe and Rev. Fr. Joshua Obiekezie, among others.

The programme also featured performances by popular comedians and gospel artistes, includingChioma Ezefete; Mirable Chisom; Blessed Modesta; Chief Imo; Albino Brothers; Igwe White and Timothy Ofoegbu, among others.