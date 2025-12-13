GKS begins celebration of Christian feast of tabernacles tomorrow

Warri, Delta State, is set for another big spiritual reawakening as God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) — The Church of the Living God— holds its yearly Christian Feast of Tabernacles from Sunday, December 14 to 21, 2025.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the Church, Brother Emmanual Oriaku, said members and friends of the Church within and outside Nigeria would gather at Saint Urhobo Square, Salem City, Warri, Delta State, for the yearly festival.

He added that President of the Church, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, would preside over all the assemblies and also deliver an address entitled: “Passing The Time Of Our Sojourning Here In Fear,” at the Last and Great Day Holy Convocation on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The feast, which will be streamed live via the various internet platforms of the Church, will also feature Christian Women Assembly, Street Processions in which members will publicly declare their faith in God Almighty and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Other features, include Children’s Assembly,Christian Music fest, Blessing of children, Declaration of faith in God Almighty and His Son, Jesus Christ, by the Laity of the Church, and Special Thanksgiving, among others.

Founded by Saint Gideon MeriodereUrhobo in 1934, GKS is dedicated to the preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ.Since 1935, the church has been observing the Feast of Tabernacles to the glory of God.

The eight-day event will alsofeature soul-stirring sermons by the Ministers and elders of the Church each day from 4.00p.m – 7.00p.m.