‘God settles couple after 17 years of barrenness’

Sister Blessing testifying how she was healed of the breast cancer, she suffered for nine months during the programme, titled: “Hope For The Needy,” held at The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries’ headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos.

For 17 years, our Brother Romanus Ndike and his wife, Sister Nkechi, searched for the fruit of the womb without getting it until they attended the programme, titled: “From Sorrow To Joy,” that God visited them and gave them a child.

The couple came to Thursday Service with their baby to thank God of Chosen for His faithfulness. Brother Ndike said: “I am Brother RomanusNdike, and my wife is Sister Nkechi Ndike, while our daughter is Dominion Ulomachukwu Ndike. We are here to thank God, return all glory to Him, for His faithfulness and mercy.

“We were married in 2008 and have been looking for the fruit of the womb. The search for solution took us to many places, before we came to the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries. We did not get solution, but as we came here we believed God for a miracle because continuation brings freedom. So, it happened that God visited us when we attended the programme, titled: “From Sorrow To Joy,” held this year.

It was after the programme that God visited us. “Two Mondays ago, I was at my place of work, my wife called and asked, ‘where are you.’ I told her, I was on duty. She said I should come to the hospital and meet her there. Before I got to the hospital my wife had delivered like a Hebrew women; no stress. I thank God for rolling away 17 years of barrenness from my family. At this juncture, I want to pray for all the Chosen members; heaven at last in Jesus’ name. Praise the Lord!