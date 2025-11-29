Holy lifestyle required before God’s visitation

Texts:1Peter 1:15-16: “But as He which had called you is holy, be you holy in all your conversations.”

Heb. 12:14: “Follow peace with all men and holiness without which no man shall see the Lord.”

One of the greatest desires of every believer is to experience God’s visitation — His presence, power, mercy and transforming grace. Throughout the scripture, whenever God visits His people, impossible situations will shift, yokes will be broken, destinies will berewritten, and hope will spring forth even in the darkest places.

But there is an unchanging spiritual principle: God visits where He finds holiness.

Holiness is the atmosphere where God moves. It is the ground where His glory rests. Before every divine visitation—whether to a person, a family, a church or a community—God requires a holy lifestyle.

As we prepare for this crusade, titled:“Hope For The Needy,”this message calls us to examine our hearts, align ourselves with God and prepare the ground for His visitation.

What Is Holiness?

HOLINESS means being set apart for God, living in obedience to His word, and staying free from defilement. It is not perfection; it is separation with devotion.

Our first text above says: “Be ye holy; for I am holy,”(1 Peter 1:16).

Holiness is not merely external behaviour; it is the state of a heart that fears God, loves righteousness and rejects anything that grieves Him. God is holy in every aspect and wants us (His children) to be holy because without it no man shall see the Lord. It is the will of God that all be saved according to 2Peter 3:9:“The Lord is not slack concerning His promise as some men count slackness, but is long suffering to us ward, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” Also see 1Tim.2:3-4. Therefore, for any man to be with the Lord at the end of his life, he must live holy.

God Visits Where Holiness Is Present

When God visited His people in the Bible, there was always a call to holiness first.

• Before God visited Israel on Sinai

“Sanctify them today and tomorrow… for the Lord will come down,” (Exodus 19:10–11). God required consecration before His visitation.

• Before the glory filled Solomon’s Temple

The priests had to sanctify themselves. Only then did the cloud of glory descend.

• Before Jesus was born

John the Baptist came first crying, “Prepare ye the way of the Lord!”

How? Through repentance, purity and turning from sin.

• Before Pentecost

The disciples were in unity, praying and in obedience — a sanctified atmosphere for the spirit to descend.

• Holiness attracts God; sin repels Him.

Where holiness is lacking, God withdraws hispresence.

Why Holiness Is Required Before God’s Visitation

• Because God is Holy

“Your eyes are too pure to behold evil,” (Habakkuk 1:13).

God cannot dwell where defilement is cherished.

• Because sin blocks miracles.

Sin builds walls. Holiness opens doors.

Many people cry for divine visitation, but they keep the very habits that drive God away from them.

• Because holiness brings spiritual sensitivity.

When believers walk in holiness the following things happen:

• They hear God clearly.

• They sense His movements.

• Theyrecognise His voice.

• They respond quickly to His instructions.

• Because holiness prepares you to receive what God will give.

God does not pour new wine into old wineskins.

Some blessings require a purified vessel.

• Because holiness sustains what God gives.

Many lose divine blessings because the character required to maintain it is missing.

Areas Of Holiness God Demands

Before Visitation

• Holiness in the heart

The heart is God’s primary dwelling place.

“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God,” (Matthew 5:8).

A holy heart: forgives quickly, loves genuinely, rejects sinful thoughts, flees bitterness, envy and secret sins.

God visits the heart that is cleansed, humble and surrendered.

Holiness in Speech

Many believers disqualify themselves through their words— lying, gossiping, complaining and exaggerating.

“Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth,” (Ephesians 4:29)

Before God visits, He sanctifies our tongues.

Holiness in conduct and character. Holiness is visible in: integrity,sexual purity,financial honesty, faithfulness,decency and modesty;respect for authority

Holiness is a life free from cheating, immorality, drunkenness and worldly compromise.

Where character is lacking, visitation is delayed.

Holiness in relationships: God does not visit where relationships are broken and hatred is nursed.

“Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord,” (Hebrews 12:14).

Forgiveness and peace are channels for God’s presence.

Holiness in Secret Life: Your secret life is your true life before God.

What you do when no one is watching determines whether heaven will open or close.

Hidden sins, secret addictions, private darkness—these are barriers to divine visitation.

The Bible says: “For God shall bring every secret thing into judgment,” (Eccl. 12:14).

How To Live A Holy Lifestyle Before God’s Visitation

Genuine Repentance

REPENTANCE is not just saying, “I’m sorry,” it is turning away from sin and turning to God.

Daily surrender to God’sholiness requires a daily “yes” to God and a daily “no” to the flesh.

Feeding on the word of God:The word purifies.

“Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth,” (John 17:17).

Consistent Prayer Life:Prayer keeps the heart aligned with God. A prayerless life cannot sustain holiness.

Walking in the Spirit:When the Spirit leads, holiness becomes natural.

“Walk in the spirit, and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh,” (Gal. 5:16).

Keep the company of people that honour God:Holiness is corrupted by the wrong associations.

Constant self-examination:Regularly ask yourself; Is my heart pure? Are my motives right? Am I obeying God fully?

Holiness grows where self-examination is constant.

What Happens When God Finds Holiness? — The Blessing Of His Visitation

Where God finds holiness, He releases:His Presence. The greatest blessing.

When God visits, the atmosphere changes. Healing, deliverance, miracles, breakthroughs flow easily.

His Direction: Confusion ends. Clarity comes. God speaks clearly.

His Favour: Doors open. Destiny accelerates.

His Restoration: Broken lives, broken homes, broken hearts — all receive divine repair.

His Hope: When the Holy God visits, hopeless people find hope again — spiritually, emotionallyand materially.

This is the essence of this crusade:“Hope For The Needy.”

And holiness prepares the ground for this hope to manifest.

Call To Consecration

AS this crusade ends today, God is calling us to prepare a place for Him — not just a venue, butour hearts.

Ministers/Pastors must be holy, workers must be holy, choir members must be holy, intercessors must be holy, every believer must be holy, because holiness is our preparation for visitation.

The message of this hour is the same message God told Jacob:“Arise, go up to Bethel… and make there an altar unto God… Then Jacob said unto his household, Put away the strange gods… and be clean,” (Genesis 35:1–2).

God is ready to visit, but are we ready to receive Him.

God desires to visit His people in a mighty way — to heal, to restore, to bless, to lift, and also to give hope to the needy. But His visitation is preceded by a call to holiness.

Holiness is not bondage—it is freedom.

Holiness is not a burden—it is beauty.

Holiness is not old-fashioned—it is God’s everlasting standard.

As we embrace a holy lifestyle, we open the door for God to move among us with power and glory.

May the Lord make us a holy people prepared for His visitation in Jesus’ name…Amen!

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing

God Rewards 12 Years Of Barrenness With Triplets

MY name is Brother OkoyeCajetan. I joined The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in 2011. By the grace of God, my household and I, are members of this great movement.

I want to thank God for what He did in my family, last year.I worship at The Lord’s Chosen branch in Sweden. I got married in 2011 after which I joined the church.

My wife and Iwere believing God for the fruit of the womb, but it never happened until last year, when I visited Nigeria.I went to my branch at Nkpor in AnambraState.

The man of God there said that the church is in need of a new microphone. The next Sunday, a new Pastor that was brought, repeated the same statement.

The following day, I replaced the microphone and the Pastor prayed for me. That month, my wife conceived and delivered triplets, two boys and a girl. There was no complicationsthroughout my wife’s pregnancy and she was delivered like a Hebrew woman.

I thank God for breaking the 12-year yoke of barrenness in my family. God of Chosen is great.

I pray that God will continue to maintain the life of our G.O.,and heaven at last for all the Chosen members worldwidein Jesus’ name…Amen!