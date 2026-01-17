‘How God showed me the Lord’s Chosen Foundation’

Members and non-members queuing to testify of the goodness of God, after the G.O.'s prayers at the just-concluded Mgbidi 2026 Crusade, with the theme: "What God Has Determined Shall Be Done," held in Mgbidi, Imo State.

A solid foundation is key to anything in life, more importantly when it concerns the things of God. 2Tim 2:19 says: “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal …the Lord knoweth them that are His. And, let everyone that nameth the name of Christ, depart from iniquity.”

I am not swayed by how large or gigantic a church or ministry may be; rather, I am more concerned about its foundation. My name is Brother Chukwuemeka Josephat Ejike. I thank God for making me a member of The Lord’s Chosen and granting me genuine salvation. My son’s name is Alex Ebubechukwu and my wife’s name isChiomaFavour Chukwuemeka. I became a member of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in 2019 and since then, l have not visited any hospital, Praise the Lord!

Moreover, exactly nine months after my marriage, God blessed us with a bouncing baby boy. Praise the Lord! On how I came to this great movement: l was a member of one of the orthodox faith, then at Ejigbo. As at that time, l was having a moving object in my shoulder and it was about to cause me partial stroke. ln my former church, l joined one of the groups and we had seminar entitled: “Life In The Spirit.”

I asked them a particular question, but they could not give me a satisfactoryanswer, instead they said it was a no-go-area and l was discouraged. When l got home, l went to God in prayers and told Him that l want to know the truth about His word because l want to make heaven at the end of my life. I really prayed to God with tears. And in that prayer session, l was kneeling, when suddenly my spirit left my body; l was watching my spirit moving away from me, while l was still kneeling. My spirit then entered a particular church.

On the pulpit of that church were three microphones, my spirit then stood in front of the pulpit. Suddenly, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen appeared on the pulpit, wearing apron and began to preach to the people. As he was preaching, l looked back, but I did not see the people he was preaching to.

Before that time, l had never seen or met the G.O. Within me, l never wished to be a member of The Lord’s Chosen; l would prefer to go to other living churches than Chosen.

So, I forgot about the dream/revelation. Later that week, l decided to repeat the same prayer, to my surprise, l had the same vision. Still not satisfied, I prayed the third time and the same dream/revelation was shown to me. In that revelation l saw a great sun rising from the east, the sun was so great and suddenly, fire came out of it and travelled for about a pole and fell. It started burning the bush around it— trees, grasses, the mountains, among others.

In fact, anything that stood on the way, was burnt down. And as it was burning down things, it was also clearing the way. Eventually, l came to The Lord’s Chosen, and started worshipping with a branch of the church in my area. From there, I prayed and asked God to show me the foundation of this church. Immediately, God changed the branch pastor and he became like the G.O., then another being was stood beside him and his height was up to heaven with rainbow covering his head. He had a staff in his right hand. After seeing this revelation, I was at peace and God calmed all my inquisitiveness.

So that was how l came to The Lord’s Chosen and when l came to the headquarters at Ijesha, G.O. was ministering and he said: “You, that brother that is suffering from moving object, l command that moving object to move out of your body.” Immediately, l saw an eagle fly and perched on my shoulder, looked into my eyes and then picked out the moving object, from then to date, l have never visited any hospital.

God of Chosen is great. I am grateful to God for all the miracles; may His name be glorified forever in Jesus’ name. I pray to God to envelop our G.O.with the wisdom of God to direct all his activities in Jesus’ name…Amen!