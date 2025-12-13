Key Verse: John 14:6: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me,” (KJV).

John 14:6 is a declaration by our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, affirming without fear of contradiction that He is the only way to salvation from sin. Jesus said: “I am the way.” He didn’t say “a way.” There was a finality with which He spoke. There was an absolute to His expression. Jesus is the way away from sin and guilt. Jesus is the way to pardon for our sins. 1John 1:9 says: “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Jesus is the only way out of a life of misery and hopelessness. Jesus is the way to freedom from satanic oppressions. Jesus is the way out of sin’s condemnation, bondage and misery. Jesus is the way to a life of peace. In John 14:27, Jesus said, my peace I give to you: not as the world gives.

Knowing Jesus is the only way to have a relationship with God. That’s the way to Heaven. Jesus said:“I am the truth.” Jesus doesn’t present Himself as a truth. He presents Himself as the truth. Jesus is the truth that lights the darkness of this world, and shows us the way to His Father. Jesus is truth because He is the only One that can show us the way to eternal life. Truth comes to us in the person of Jesus Christ, so that, truth becomes very concrete and personal. If you want to know what truth looks like, you look at Jesus. He alone is the real deal. Jesus said also that He is the life. That’s eternal life. Anyone who believes in Jesus not only has a relationship with God, but also receives eternal life. Though your body dies, so far as you died in Christ, your soul lives on in Heaven where you will one day receive a brand new body just like Jesus’ new body, one that will never ever die again.

When you accept and receive Jesus as your Lord and Personal Saviour, you also receive all the embodiments of Christ as the way, the truth and the life. God’s Spirit comes to live inside you. God’s Spirit enables you to live a life that pleases God your Father. He changes the way you think and feel to be more like the way Jesus thought and felt when He was on earth. He becomes your Master and Owner of your life and then you begin to enjoy the most beautiful life on this side of Heaven.

Jesus is the way to better life. Jesus offers abundant life and that was His purpose for coming to earth (John 10:10). This “abundant life” Jesus offers is more than simply life in the “hereafter.” The happiest people in the world are those who truly have received this abundant life that only Christ gives. Jesus is the way to forgiveness of sins. Sin is the most serious threat to our wellbeing and Jesus is the only solution to sin.

Unless the problem of sin is resolved in our lives, the ultimate consequence is eternity in Hell! Jesus is the propitiation for our sins (1John 4:9-10). Through His blood shed on the cross, Jesus provides forgiveness for our sins (Ephesians 1:7). Jesus restores the close union with God, which we lost by our sins.

• Today’s nugget: Jesus is the way to better life. Prayer: Jesus come into my Heart. Prayer lines: 08033299824. E mail [email protected]. Rev. Dr. Abel UkachiAmadi, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.