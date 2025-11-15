Ndukuba, Akanya charge newly elected bishops to maintain spiritual integrity, follow Christ’s example

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, and the Most Revd Edmund Akanya have admonished the newly elected Bishops of the church to maintain spiritual integrity and follow Jesus Christ’s example in leading the people.



The duo spoke during the consecration of 15 new Bishops at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Gwarinpa, Abuja on Sunday, November 9, 2025. Among the newly elected Bishops are: the Rt. Revd. Olufemi Familoni for Diocese of Oyo South West; The Rt. Rev. Samuel Ogunmiluyi; The Rt. Rev. Francis Bankole; The Rt. Rev. Boma Briggs; The Rt. Rev. Adewole Ajayi; The Rt. Rev. Richard N. Okpara; and The Rt. Rev. Benjamin Idume.



Others include, The Rt. Rev. Bode Otenaike; The Rt. Rev. David Michson; The Rt. Rev. Paul Dajur; The Rt. Rev. Luka B. Allu; The Rt. Rev. Ifeanyi Akunna; The Rt. Rev. Ebenezer Familoni; and The Rt. Rev. Solomon Adewumi.



The Rt. Rev. Rika G. Ibrahim and The Rt. Rev Dr. Ayuba Kanta, were elected during the Church’s Standing Committee meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on September 18, 2025.

Charging the newly consecrated Bishops, Primate Ndukuba urged them to exemplify the true spirit of shepherding by being shepherds and not wolves.

Ndukuba said: “Be a shepherd and not a wolf, feed the flock and do not devour them. Seek the lost, uphold the weak, restore health to the sick, lift the downtrodden, and ensure discipline, but forget not mercy.”



Preaching during the service, the Most Revd. Edmund Akanya enjoined the new Bishops to be beacons of light in their various Dioceses. Drawing his message from Matthew 5:13-16, the cleric reminded them of the need to maintain spiritual integrity, stressing that they should not allow money, sexual temptation or the influence of powerful people to make them compromise their calling or diminish their authority, adding that they should shine boldly for Christ, standing for the truth in purity, humility and love.



Bishop Familoni, who was born on January 22, 1966 to the family of Pa Gabriel Ibitoye Familoni of Ido-Ekiti, Ekiti State, will oversee the soon-to-be inaugurated Oyo South Missionary Diocese.



As a distinguished administrator and transformational leader, Familoni served as an altar server for more than 25 years before his ordination as a priest.



Presided by the Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, the event had over 100 Bishops and Archbishops in attendance. Some of the clerics that graced the event include, Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, the Most Revd Laurent Mbanda, who also serves as Chairman of the Primates’ Council of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON). Others were legal luminaries, government officials and senior officers of the church.