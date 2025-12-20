NIDOPHIL holds thanksgiving service, celebrates Christmas to mark end of year

Members of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Philippines (NIDOPHIL) and others, during the thanksgiving and Christmas celebration at the TEAM Convention Centre in Las Piñas City, Metro Manila on December 13, 2025

The President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Philippines (NIDOPHIL), and Presiding Bishop of The Evangelical Ark Mission (TEAM) International, Bishop Tony Marioghae, last Sunday, hosted a grand thanksgiving and Christmas celebration for NIDOPHIL members to mark end of year.

The event, which took place on December 13, at the TEAM Convention Centre in Las Piñas City, Metro Manila, attracted Nigerian professionals, community leaders, ethnic representatives, students, and Filipino from various sectors. The colourful event showcased Nigerian cuisine, traditional attire, music, and cultural expression, reflecting both national pride and deep gratitude to God for it wonders.

In recognition of outstanding goodwill and support to Nigerians in the Philippines, several prominent Filipino citizens were honoured with the prestigious “Friend of Nigeria” Award.

A major highlight of the occasion was the formal presentation of the newly crafted NIDOPHIL Constitution to the General Assembly. The document was overwhelmingly ratified by members and subsequently signed into law by the NIDOPHIL leadership.

The leaders of Arewa, Oduduwa, Ohaneze and the Niger Delta communities in the Philippines endorsed theconstitution. Officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in the Philippines witnessed this historic milestone, which many described as unprecedented in the annals of NIDO globally.

In a progressive move, NIDOPHIL leadership announced and implemented a financial empowerment policy, awarding grants of one hundred thousand pesos each to the four major regional associations in the Philippines to stimulate entrepreneurship among Nigerians. This intervention, valued at approximately two thousand United States dollars per group, is the first time any NIDO chapter worldwide has executed such a structured economic empowerment initiative.

An automated official website and a vibrant Facebook platform were launched, attracting thousands of visitors and followers within weeks. Beyond visibility, the organisation actively advocated for the immigration and welfare rights of Nigerians, addressed student-related challenges, and committed hundreds of thousands of pesos to emergency interventions for Nigerians who were sick, homeless, bereaved or in distress.

Exploratory engagements were held with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to lay the groundwork for sustainable business partnerships between Nigeria and the Philippines. These efforts further positioned NIDOPHIL as both a community advocate and a bridge for bilateral economic cooperation.

In his address, Bishop Tony Marioghae reflecting on the inauguration of the current executive on October 1, 2024, recalled that the initial mandate was to complete the registration of NIDOPHIL and produce a workable constitution.

He noted that NIDOPHIL, once characterised by silence, division, and dysfunction, had been transformed into one of the most visible, searched, united and progressive NIDO organisations in the world. This transformation, he acknowledged, was made possible by the former Ambassador FolakemiAkinleye and the pragmatic, reform-minded leadership of the Chargé d’Affaires, Adeshina Edward Oloje.

While highlighting NIDOPHIL’s strong advocacy record, including media engagements in Philippine and Nigerian, Marioghae called for the reconstruction of the Nigerian Embassy after the May 2024 fire, and sustained intervention on immigration-related challenges. He also detailed the organisation’s robust engagement with student welfare, including interventions on visa renewals, unjust deportations, conflict resolution within the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and support for NANS’ formal registration and constitutional development in the Philippines.

In his goodwill message, Oloje, observed that in over 60 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Philippines, this was the first time Nigerians had collectively produced a constitution acceptable to all stakeholders and praised NIDOPHIL’s leadership for enhancing Nigeria’s image through unity, proactive engagement, and constructive collaboration with Philippine institutions.

The Thanksgiving celebration served as a festive gathering, and a renewed Nigerian Diaspora identity anchored in unity, service and measurable impact.