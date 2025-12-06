Obedience that God accepts (1)

Our Lord Jesus Christ was always obedient to the heavenly Father. He even “became obedient unto (the point of) death… (at) the cross,” laying down His life for the redemption of humanity. In the same way, He expects obedience from His disciples. “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.” The Lord wants sincere, scriptural, sanctified obedience that emanates from a Christlike heart; obedience that makes us give all we have to Him in honour and appreciation for the gift of redemption. This kind of obedience is acceptable unto God.

Sadly, there are people today who manifest superficial obedience, because they are afraid of rebuke and punishment or perhaps, they want to be in the good book of others. This type of obedience is unacceptable to the Lord.

The Lord, who wants us to shun strife and vainglory, said: “Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.” Proud people look down on others and never see anything good in them. We cannot achieve success without the effort of other brethren. Seeking the advantage, happiness, joy and progress of others is only possible when we have the mind of Christ, and not carnal minds like those of Lucifer, Saul and Absalom.

Christ’s mind was evident in the way He took His crucifixion and death, which will bring salvation to mankind, link them with God and get them to heaven. He talked about His suffering as being “lifted up.” Those who have Christ’s mind see everything from His perspective. All the labour and suffering for the kingdom’s sake would be seen as nothing since they would bring sinners to salvation.

When we have Christ’s mind, regardless of reproach and persecution, we would maintain a Christlike disposition and learn obedience, meekness, gentleness, humility, submission, perseverance and steadfastness. Having been saved, we must also strive for the second work of grace, which is sanctification of the heart. When this happens, God puts His laws (“into) hearts” and writes them “in (our) minds…” It becomes easier for the Spirit to control us from within to obey God’s word and do His will because we now have enough grace, gift, power, knowledge and revelation in our hearts. “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” If the Lord takes away our carnal hearts and gives us Christlike hearts, we will obey Him like Christ.

•Further reading (King James Version): Philippians 2:3-5,8. Philippians 2:3-5; John 8:28; Romans 15:3,4; Hebrews 5:8; 10:16,19-23; 2 Timothy 1:6,7; 1 Corinthians 2:16. Romans 8:5-8; 1 Samuel 15:19-22; Proverbs 21:27; Titus 1:16; Romans 1:28-30; Ephesians 4:17; Jeremiah 7:31; 19:5; Hebrews 2:1-3,9-11. 1 Peter 2:5,9; Galatians 2:20; Romans 6:6; Acts 17:11; 1 Thessalonians 2:13; 1 Samuel 2:35; Romans 15:5,6; Philippians 2:2-5.