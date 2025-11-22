Resetting your mindset

A MINDSET refers to a person’s established set of attitudes, beliefs, and thoughts that shape their approach in life. You are your thoughts and your life is a reflection of the quality of your thoughts. You cannot be bigger than your thoughts. You cannot accomplish great things if you are not thinking big. You cannot be better than the level of your mind. Your mindset determines your ultimate placement in life. You cannot be greater than how you think and what you think. The way we think shapes our reality. Our mindset sets the limits for what we can achieve. If you constantly doubt yourself, focus on negative outcomes or think small, it would be impossible to reach big goals.

On the other hand, when you cultivate positive, expansive and growth-oriented thinking, you open doors to opportunities you might have never considered. Train your mind to see possibilities, solutions and potentials. Your actions flow from your thoughts, so changing how you think is the first step towards becoming greater than your current circumstances. In short, greatness starts in your head-shift and your thinking, thenyour life will follow. Thinking big is not just motivational— it is practical.

To reset your mindset, you need to change your neighbourhood. Your neighbourhood is defined as your intellectual, spiritual and emotional space. Many of us carried into adulthood certain limiting mindsets from childhood. For example, some of us moved into adulthood with the scarcity mentality from childhood that “things are hard.” Don’t push over poverty mentality to the next generation. So, we need to change our neighbourhood by moving from scarcity mindset to possibility mindset. We need to clean the memory of the past and mentally relocate. When we mentally relocate, then we can physically relocate.

Concerning Abraham and other patriarchs; it was said in Hebrews 11:15: “And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned.” If they were mindful of their homeland, they would not seek for a better country. Being mindful of the failures of the past will get you stuck on the way. Your thoughts can keep you either backwards or forward.

One of the ways to reset your mindset is to read books and read on a global space. The characteristic of poor people is that they do not use knowledge;they discount it. The quality of information you access determines the quality of life you live. It is commonly said that you are what you know. One of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, Jeff Bezos has a habit of reading for hours each day. He has stated that books provide him with ideas that help him make better business decisions. To reset your mindset, you need to change what you listen to. What you listen to has the capacity to either stagnate your life or advance it. Listen to things that will help you produce quality thoughts.

Let go of self-defeating belief system. Don’t think good things cannot happen to you.

It is self-destructive to think that way. 2 Corinthians 10:5 talks about casting down imaginations.

There are thoughts patterns that we must pull down to experience success in our lives. Your mindset can cage you, your mindset can catapult you to the palace to wine and dine with kings. Having a negative mindset can hold you back from achieving your goals, because you are essentially setting yourself up for failure. Having a wrong mindset causes failure, depression, discouragement and lack of motivation. We need to renew our mind according to Romans 12:2, so that, we can unlearn whatever belief system that has stuck in our heads as the only way.

• Today’s nugget: You cannot be greater than your mindset. Phone Contact: 07032361509. E-mail: [email protected]. Joel Ejiofor, business coach/strategist