Rhema Christian Church holds ‘great candlelight carol service’

Rhema Christian Church and Towers would hold its yearly‘Great Carol Service by Candlelight’ on Sunday, December 21, at the church headquarters in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Billed to begin at 5 p.m. at the Champion Peace Cathedral in Ota, the event described as one of the most uplifting Christmas gatherings in the region, would attract worshippers from far and near.

According to organisers, this year’s service with theme, “Emmanuel — God With Us,” drawn from Matthew 1:23, is to remind faithful of the miracle of God’s presence through the birth of Jesus Christ and to strengthenfaithul’s faith in a season often marked by reflection and hope.

They noted that the symbolic lighting of candles reflects the message of Christ as the Light of the world, noting thatspecial gifts will be distributed to children below the age of fifteen.

The Presiding Bishop, Archbishop TaiwoAkinola, explained the spiritual importance of the theme, stressing that the birth of Christ offers reassurance in challenging times.

He said: “The birth of Jesus Christ assures us that we are never alone. God’s presence is our strength, our comfort and our victory. The evening would not only centre on worship, but will also carry a prophetic dimension.

“As we celebrate Christ, we will invoke divine light to break every form of obscurity and usher God’s people into a brighter, more impactful year ahead,” he stated.

Praise and Prayer Department, head,Pastor TofunmiOpaleye,describing the event as “a cherished highlight of the season, added that the service has grown into a beloved yearly tradition marked by warmth, unity, and heartfelt worship and enjoined residents of Otta and neighbouring communities to attend en masse.

He said: “Over the years, the Carol Service by Candlelight has become a time when families reconnect, friends reunite and our community gathers to honour the birth of Christ. We are inviting families, friends, and worshippers from across the region to join us for this special night of worship.”