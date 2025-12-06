Secret of blessing is in giving, says Adeyokunnu

Pastor-in-Charge of Region 31, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Joseph Adeyokunnu, has said that the secret of blessing is in giving and called on Christians to cultivate the habit of giving. He said this, last Sunday, at the official dedication of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Assembly Zone, Lagos Province 29 new building, Alakuko, Lagos.



Adeyokunnu, who represented the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, quoted 2 Sam 12:24,25; 1 Kings 17:7-16; 1Kings 3:10-12; and Eph 3:20, and explained Solomon’s birth and how he became a beloved of God.



He noted that God wanted to bless Solomon in a supernatural way by creating an opportunity for him to build a temple for Him, instead of his father, David.



He said: “David was a man after God’s heart, and most of the works that David executed he did not do it behind God. In fact, some of them, God instructed him to go. And when He wanted to build a temple for the Lord, God said, no, you are not the one to build my house. Your son, Solomon, will do it. God allowed Solomon to build His temple… the principle of God is that nothing goes for nothing.”



He said David promised that he would not offer God any sacrifice that would cost him nothing and, so, he decided to buy the threshing floor for some amount, even though it was offered to him for free.

Adeyokunnu said this is the attitude that Christians should emulate when giving to God.

“A sacrifice that must cost me something and that is the way it operates in the spiritual realm. If you want God to take you to a realm learn this principle,” he said, adding, anybody He wants to bless He gives him the opportunity to do something for him.” He commended members for their contributions to make the edifice a dream come true.



The Pastor-in-Charge of Jesus Assembly Zone, Bode Olawunmi, who gave a brief history of the church and how the journey started in January 2023, appreciated Adeyokunnu who with some delegates that included his wife; Pastor-in-Charge of Region 61, Debo Akande; Chairman of Pacific Hotel who is also a member of the Federal House of Representatives for Yelwa Constituency; pastors that have served the church years back and other members for their labour of love.



Olawunmi, who is also the Assistant Pastor in-Charge of Province 29 (Admin), said: “Today, we are celebrating the glory of God who helped us to purchase a building amid economic hardship. God helped us we were able to renovated it and, today, we are dedicating it to God.”

