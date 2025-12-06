Stakeholders highlight women’s values to families, nations

Stakeholders have highlighted the intrinsic value of women to transform families, communities and nations. They spoke at the yearly women’s convention of Victory Life Bible Church International, Ogun State, themed, “Overflow.”

The Lead Pastor, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, described women as “complicated yet extraordinary,” with immense power to shape families, communities and nations. He said that women either give life or destroy it. He charged participants to make choices that uplift, inspire and transform their surroundings.

The man of God also stressed the importance of leaving a godly legacy. He also highlighted how mothers should raise their children and make them enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Urging women to understand that they came into the world with nothing, Achudume said: “No mother desires to see her children suffer. You came into this world with nothing, and you will leave with nothing. Let your children enjoy the fruits of your labour and ensure that you live purposefully, wisely and committed to God’s plans.”

The guest minister, Pastor Barbra Kiweweisi from Uganda urged women to see themselves through God’s eyes, because of what God has bestowed on them, as beings of strength, beauty and purpose.

“If every woman knows what she carries, she will understand she was created not just to give birth or manage a home, but to impact the world,” she said, adding that women should avoid distractions and focus on meaningful contributions, because life is limited.

Describing the theme, ‘Overflow’ as a life rooted in God’s promises, marked by continuous spiritual, emotional and practical abundance, Kiweweisiemphasised the need for women to embrace their spiritual authority and identity.

She reminded women that God hears their prayers, hence they should maintain unity, confidence and mutual support among women, and not to underestimate their value.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Funke Adeyanju enjoined participants to be good ambassadors of womanhood, noting that the yearly convention is designed to build women spiritually and position them for influence and lasting impact. She described the theme of the convention as a divine call for women to grow in integrity, purpose, and commitment to God’s plan.

The convention also featured vibrant cultural expressions as women from various districts danced before the altar and showcased banners adorned with the late Reverend FolaAchudume’s image.