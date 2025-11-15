The danger of lukewarmness

Among the seven churches addressed in the book of Revelation, the Church of Laodicea stands as a solemn warning to all believers and churches today. Outwardly prosperous, but spiritually poor; they had lost their zeal, their first love, and their fire for God. They had become lukewarm — neither fully for God nor openly against Him.



Lukewarmness is a dangerous spiritual condition. It deceives the heart, quenches the spirit, and slowly leads to separation from God. It is not open rebellion, yet it is not true devotion. It is a state of self-satisfaction without genuine surrender — religion without passion, form without power, and profession without purity.



Christ’s message to Laodicea was not a gentle correction, but a stern rebuke: “Because thou art lukewarm, I will spue thee out of my mouth.” Let us examine this solemn message carefully and see what lessons it holds for us today.



Understanding Lukewarmness

To be lukewarm means to be indifferent, complacent and half-hearted in one’s relationship with God. A lukewarm Christian goes through the motions of faith — praying, attending church, reading Scripture — but without fire, without joy, and without deep commitment.



Jesus said: “I know thy works.” He saw beyond the outward activity to the inner condition. The Laodiceans were not spiritually dead like Sardis nor were they faithful like Philadelphia. They were comfortable, self-contented, and spiritually blind to their true state.



This is a picture of many believers today; satisfied with religious routine, but lacking spiritual fervour. They have just enough religion to ease their conscience, but not enough to transform their lives.



Lukewarmness begins subtly; when prayer becomes mechanical, worship becomes a routine, holiness becomes optional, and love for souls grows cold. Gradually, zeal fades and comfort takes over. The heart that once burned for God becomes dull and distracted.

Causes Of Lukewarmness

Several factors can lead to this deadly condition. Let us consider a few of them.

(a) Self-sufficiency



“Thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing…”(Revelation 3:17).The Laodiceans prided themselves in wealth, knowledge and status. Material prosperity had blinded them to their spiritual poverty. They thought they had everything, but heaven saw them as “wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked.” When a person begins to trust in possessions, achievements or reputation, instead of in God, lukewarmness creeps in. Comfort breeds complacency. The heart that depends on wealth no longer depends on grace.

Compromise With The World



Lukewarmness often arises from friendship with the world. James 4:4 warns: “Whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.”



When believers begin to adopt the world’s values — its love for pleasure, fashion, fame and success — their spiritual temperature drops. Instead of influencing the world for Christ, they are influenced by the world. They blend instead of standing out.

Neglect Of Spiritual Discipline

A fire left unattended soon goes out. Likewise, a believer who neglects prayer, Bible study, fellowship, and witnessing will inevitably grow cold. The Holy Spirit’s flame burns brightly in a heart that is nourished by God’s word and sustained by prayer.

The Deceit Of Religious Routine

Many fall into lukewarmness because they substitute activity for intimacy. They serve God outwardly, but neglect communion with Him inwardly. Ministry becomes a duty, not a delight. Religion replaces relationship.



Jesus rebuked the Pharisees for this same spirit — outwardly zealous, but inwardly barren. God desires heart devotion, not hollow duty.

Characteristics Of A Lukewarm Christian



A lukewarm Christian can be identified by certain marks:

Inconsistent devotion: They pray only when convenient, worship only when they feel like it, and serve only when noticed.

Indifference to sin: They tolerate what God condemns and call compromise “wisdom.”

Lack of hunger for the Word: The Bible no longer excites or convicts them.

Loss of burden for souls: Evangelism feels unnecessary; the lost can perish unnoticed.

Pride in past experiences: They boast of what they once did for God, not what they are doing now.

Absence of spiritual fire: They are contented with “good enough” Christianity.

Beloved, does this describe you? Has your fire for God dimmed? Do you find it easier to talk about God than to talk with God? The Lord is speaking to you as He did to Laodicea.

Danger Of Lukewarmness

(a) It Displeases God

Jesus said: “I would thou wert cold or hot,” (Revelation 3:15).

God would rather have us cold (unconverted) or hot (fervent) than lukewarm. Why? It is because a lukewarm person deceives himself and others. The cold sinner knows he needs help, but the lukewarm believer thinks he is fine.

(b) It Destroys Spiritual Sensitivity

Lukewarmness numbs the conscience. It dulls conviction and silences the inner voice of the spirit. What once troubled the believer no longer bothers him. He laughs at sin, excuses compromise and slowly hardens his heart.

(c) It Leads to Rejection

The Lord declared: “I will spue thee out of my mouth,” (Revelation 3:16).

That is a frightening statement. It means Christ finds such believers intolerable. The lukewarm are distasteful to God. They claim His name, but deny His power. Unless they repent, they will be cast out of His presence.

(d) It Diminishes Testimony

A lukewarm church cannot win souls. Its message loses power because its members lack passion. The world sees no difference and mocks the faith we profess. When Christians lose their fire, sinners lose respect for the Gospel.

Christ’s Counsel To The Lukewarm

In mercy, Jesus does not end His message with condemnation, but with loving counsel and a gracious invitation.

“I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed; and anoint thine eyes with eye salve, that thou mayest see,” (Revelation 3:18)

(a) “Buy of Me gold tried in the fire”

This represents genuine faith purified through trials. The lukewarm must return to the cross and seek a living faith tested and refined by obedience and surrender. True riches are not in money, but in a heart aflame with God’s presence.

(b) “White raiment”

This speaks of holiness and righteousness. Lukewarm believers must repent of sin, put away compromise and be clothed again with purity. Only those dressed in white will walk with Christ in glory.

(c) “Anoint thine eyes with eye salve”

Spiritual blindness must be healed by the illumination of the Holy Spirit. We need renewed vision to see ourselves as God sees us. Only the spirit can open our eyes to our true condition and rekindle our desire for revival.

(d) “Be zealous therefore, and repent,” (v. 19)



The only cure for lukewarmness is repentance — a turning back to God with passion and humility. Christ calls us to be zealous again — to rekindle the flame, to restore the altar, to seek Him with all our heart.

Promise To The Overcomer



“To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame,” (Revelation 3:21). What a glorious promise! To overcome lukewarmness is to regain intimacy with Jesus Christ and to share in His victory. The reward for faithfulness is eternal reign with the Lord Himself.



But only those who overcome will sit with Him. The complacent will be shut out. The lukewarm will be rejected. Therefore, let every believer watch, pray, and keep the fire burning.