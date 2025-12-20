The Lord’s Chosen @ 23: Only God can do this

Beloved, it all started 23 years ago when the renowned icon of revival evangelism, the founder and General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, answered the call of God and separated himself for God’s special work and assignment.He fastened his response on a divine threefold-vision of grassroots revival all over the world, revival of the apostolic Christian experiences among the body of Christ and revival of heaven consciousness in the heart of believers. This threefold-vision broken down deeply intertwined with the mission’s 10-billion-soul mandate. With this is, the mission is expected to produce 10 billion souls for Heaven’s kingdom, which means by extension the mission is to win 10 billion souls for the Kingdom in the nearest future.

For 23 years, we have been in pursuit of these visions with a serious quest to fulfill the mandate of winning 10 billion souls. We trust that God, who began this work and is still with us, will complete it. He will bring the vision and mandate to fruition in Jesus’ name, Amen!

We are not only happy, but also excited about the grace and presence of God, which we have witnessed within these 23 years of revival evangelism. We have witnessed the wonderful move of God and expository preaching of sound gospel. In fact, we have enough evidence to prove that God is moving wonderfully amid us. We are, therefore, using this occasion of our anniversary, to express our heartfelt gratitude to God for His mercy, compassion, sustenance, favour, deliverance and the gift of life. We know, if it were not for the fervent prayers of this great movement, the situation in the world would have been worse. So, we implore you to join us in offering passionate prayers of appreciation to our Creator for His wonderful move in our midst, this year, and at the same time to commit the coming year into His hands. Also, we are to pray for God’s intervention for freedom, because He is the only one that can deliver the world from the prevailing social, political and economic quagmire.

Besides the anniversary, we are using the season’s holidays as anopportunity to draw attention to the world’s problemsand the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. On our own, we are ending the year with a lineup of power-packed programmes, starting today with a special thanksgiving service to mark the mission’s 23rd anniversary.

After this, our yearly end-of-the-year retreat will hold from Thursday, December 25, to Friday, December 26, 2025, titled, “Only God Can Do This.”

Indeed,it is only God that could have seen us through the snares of the enemies, the bickering and the blackmailing the world hadthrown at us this year.

We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all the members of The Lord’s Chosen. One thing is certain: the emergence of this ministry is a blessing to humanity. Whether humanity acknowledges it or not, God has chosen this ministry to bless the world, bring deliverance and prepare us for heaven.

God has never forsaken us. We feel His presence in every aspect of our lives. With His grace richly present among us, the vision will assuredly be actualised. Although the journey to fulfill this vision and mandate has been challenging, we shall never rest until every ground is covered. We are among the few chosen to draw the world’s attention to the implications of sin. We have been doing this and will not hold our peace until the vision and mandate are accomplished and sinners repent.

We are prepared to go to any length to inform sinners of the consequences of their actions and lead them to repentance. We are called to propagate the gospel of repentance: that Christ was crucified for our sins. He died and was buried, but on the third day, He resurrected for our justification. We must tell as many as we can that sin is destructive; it ruins lives. It is an aberration. We are to inform the children of men that if they believe the gospel preached by the founder of this great mission, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who was chosen and anointed by God to proclaim the good tidings, liberate the brokenhearted and proclaim liberty for the captives, who would in turn give their lives to Christ and commit themselves to being Christ’s disciples.

This is the message we have taken to the marketplaces, inside buses and to our neighbourhoods. We have made a loud noise, blown our trumpets and deployed hundreds of buses and cars to different communities and neighbourhoods to accomplish this goal. We understand that active efforts are necessary for results to be produced. We know it will not be achieved by sitting in the comfort of our homes. Therefore, we have brought the gospel to sinners’ doorsteps, placed it in their paths to ensure they repent from their evil ways.

This is why we introduced the use of aprons as a way to create awareness ofGod’s Kingdom and our variousprogrammes. We know we can do nothing on our own, but we can do everything with the help of our God.

We have embarked on this journey with all our strength, soul, spirit and body. The same strength with which we started the ministry 23 years ago has not diminished to date. We are aware that this world has expired and will soon come to an end, paving the way for a new world order under the direct supervision of our Lord Jesus Christ and the saints.

We have noticed an increase in violent crime, prostitution, gay practices, widespread of corruption, and an increase in the persecution of churches. All thesesigns point to the fact that we are closer to the end of times, the perilous days that was forewarned in the scripture.

We implore the people of the world to return to God in order to find peace, for no peace can be achieved without Him. God takes no pleasure in the crises of any nation. He waits with great longsuffering for their repentance, so that, He may pardon them and receive them into His bosom of infinite love and peace.

Let us take this time to reflect on the reason Christ came into this world. Jesus came with a message of peace and reconciliation; let us embrace this message in all that we do. May the whole nation take advantage of this period to ensure peace and let there be reconciliation among brethren. We believers, particularly the ministers of God, should use this occasion to pray for our country,commit it into God’s hands, so that, our children and generations unborn would find it a place to thrive.

Human enterprises can only succeed through divine blessing. If God is not acknowledged in what we are doing, we have no reason to expect His blessing and peace; without His blessing, nothingworth the while.

Beloved, we invite you to join us as we praise and worship God in a grand style that will usher His presence and bring about the breaking of all yokes—causing the barren to conceive, the lame to walk, the blind to see, captives to be set free, and the poor to rejoice, while the hungry and thirsty will be satisfied.

Let us conclude with the prophetic statement of our founder: “Chosen is blessed and shall not be cursed. Whosoever blesses the Chosen people shall be blessed, and whosoever curses them shall be cursed, for Chosen is blessed.”