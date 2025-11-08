The place of the bible in Christian unity

The Bible is the foundational text of Christianity, serving as the ultimate source of truth, guidance and unity for believers. It plays a central role in fostering Christian unity and shaping the life and mission of the Church.

What Is The Bible?

We must understand that the Bible does not only contain God’s word, but also the word of God inspired and communicated in human literature.

The Bible Is A Collection Of Sacred Scriptures Divided Into Two Main Parts:

• The Old Testament, which chronicles God’s covenant with Israel and sets the stage for the coming of the Messiah.

• The New Testament, which reveals the life, teachings, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the formation of the early Church.

The Bible developed over more than 1,500 years, evolving from oral traditions and ancient manuscripts into the structured collection of texts we know today. Its formation involved multiple cultures, languages and historical milestones.

Manuscripts And Translations

Septuagint (3rd century BCE): Greek translation of Hebrew scriptures for Jews in Alexandria.

Latin Vulgate (4th century CE): St. Jerome’s Latin translation became the standard Bible for Western Christianity.

Wycliffe Bible (1380s): First English translation from Latin, handwritten and banned by the Church.

Tyndale Bible (1520s): First printed English Bible from Hebrew and Greek—Tyndale was executed for heresy.

Royal Influence And Public Access

Great Bible (1539): Authorised by King Henry VIII, placed in every English church.

King James Bible (1611): Commissioned by King James I, it became the most influential English translation, known for its literary beauty and theological impact.

Modern Translations and Global Reach: The Bible has now been translated into over 2,500 languages, making it the most widely distributed book in history. Modern versions aim for clarity, accuracy and accessibility, including the NIV, ESV and The Message.

The Bible’s Role In Christian Unity

The Bible is a powerful unifying force among Christians:

• Shared Foundation: Despite denominational differences, most Christian groups affirm the Bible as their authoritative text. This shared belief fosters a common spiritual identity. It is a common ground for all Christian belief and values.

• Guiding Principles: Its teachings guide Christians in their relationships and interactions.

• Unity In Purpose: The Bible’s emphasis on love, compassion and service. It fosters unity among believers.

• Resolving Conflicts: Scripture offers wisdom and guidance for resolving disputes and promoting reconciliation.

• Inspiring Love And Forgiveness: Biblical teachings on love, forgiveness and humility encourage Christians to put others before themselves.

By embracing the Bible’s teachings, Christians can cultivate unity, understanding and love for one another.

• Teachings On Unity: Scripture emphasises unity as a reflection of God’s nature. Jesus prayed that “they may all be one” (John 17:21), highlighting unity as a witness to the world.

• Guidance For Harmony: Verses like Ephesians 4:3: “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace,” encourage believers to pursue peace and mutual understanding.

• Corrective Tool: The Bible helps resolve doctrinal disputes and ethical disagreements by providing a common reference point for truth.

The Bible’s Place In The Life Of The Church

The Bible is central to every aspect of church life:

• Worship And Liturgy: Scripture readings are integral to worship services, shaping prayers, sermons and sacraments.

• Teaching And Discipleship: Churches use the Bible to teach doctrine, nurture spiritual growth and train leaders.

• Mission And Evangelism: The message of salvation found in the Bible fuels the Church’s outreach to the world.

• Moral Compass: It provides ethical guidance for personal and communal living, helping believers navigate challenges with wisdom and integrity.

Some Verses Omitted In Most Modern Versions And Their Significance:

• Matthew 17:21: This verse emphasises the importance of prayer and fasting in spiritual warfare, stating that some demonic forces can only be cast out through these practices.

• Matthew 18:11: This verse highlights Jesus’ mission to save the lost, stating: For the Son of Man has come to save that which was lost.

• Matthew 23:14: This verse condemns religious hypocrisy, where Jesus rebukes scribes and Pharisees for devouring widows’ houses and making long prayers for show.

• Mark 7:16, 9:44, 9:46, and 11:26: These verses contain teachings on spiritual judgment, hell and the importance of forgiveness.

• Mark 16:9-20: This passage describes post-resurrection appearances of Jesus and the Great Commission, emphasising the importance of spreading the gospel.

• Luke 17:36: This verse reinforces the teaching of the Rapture or sudden judgment.

• John 5:4: This verse describes an angel troubling the water at the pool of Bethesda, highlighting God’s healing power.

• Acts 8:37: This verse contains a clear confession of faith in Jesus Christ, emphasising the importance of faith in salvation.

• Acts 15:34 and 28:29: These verses provide historical context and details about the early Christian Church.

• Romans 16:24: This verse is a final blessing in Romans, emphasising God’s grace.

• 1 John 5:7-8: This verse affirms the doctrine of the Trinity, stating that the Father, Word, and Holy Spirit are one.

• Colossians 1:14: This verse emphasises redemption through Christ’s blood, highlighting the importance of His sacrifice for salvation.

• Revelation 1:11 and 1:5: These verses emphasise Jesus’ divinity and His role in washing us from our sins through His blood.

Caution Signs To Apply When Using Bible Versions

• Good for study, but may confuse readers unfamiliar with manuscript history.

• Use with extreme care; not accepted by mainstream Christianity.

• Understand the differences in canon between Catholic and Protestant traditions.

• Not ideal for doctrinal study—use alongside more literal versions.

• Always check footnotes and compare with other translations like KJV or ESV.

• Compare multiple translations: Use tools like Bible Gateway or YouVersion to see how different versions handle the same verse.

• Check footnotes and prefaces. They often explain why verses are omitted or phrased differently.

• Use Trusted Study Guides. Commentaries and concordances can clarify confusing passages.

• Beaware of doctrinal bias. Some versions reflect specific theological agendas—know the publisher’s background.

• Prioritise context and original language: Hebrew and Greek interlinear Bibles help uncover deeper meanings.

• Note: The omission of these verses in modern translations may be due to differences in manuscript traditions or translation philosophies. Some scholars believe these omissions could impact the understanding of key Christian doctrines, such as the Trinity, salvation, and spiritual warfare.

Things To Consider In Differences In Translations Or Versions

• Understand translation philosophies: Familiarise yourself with the translation approaches (e.g., formal equivalence, dynamic equivalence) and their implications.

• Consult multiple translations: Compare different versions to gain a broader understanding of the text.

• Study the context: Consider the historical, cultural, and literary context of the passage.

• Seek guidance from scholars: Consult commentaries, study Bibles, and reputable biblical scholars.

• Focus on core teachings: Recognise that essential Christian doctrines are supported by multiple passages and translations.

• Approach with humility: Be open to different perspectives and interpretations.

• Use study resources: Utilise study Bibles, concordances, and other tools to deepen your understanding.

By adopting this approach, you can navigate differences in Bible translations and versions with confidence and wisdom.

• Venerable Stephen Wolemonwu is the Rector, Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State (08035413812