Those to inhabit heaven (1)

Heaven is the dwelling place of God, saints and holy angels. It is the “paradise” where Christ promised to take the repentant thief on the cross to. Christ went to heaven after the completion of His earthly ministry.

Angels confirmed to His disciples that He ascended “into heaven” (Acts 1:11). As Stephen was being stoned to death, he “looked up stedfastly into heaven, and saw the glory of God” (Acts 7:55). Apostle Paul was taken to the third heavens where he saw and heard things he could not utter. The book of Revelation was also revealed to Apostle John from heaven.

The subject of heaven and its holy, eternal inhabitants are essential to everyone on earth, especially Christians. The Lord calls us into the Kingdom to journey on until we reach heaven, our glorious home. Our knowledge of heaven should make us prepare to inhabit it. The Lord, Himself, has promised that, “He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.”

No one could ever know or tell what happens at the end of life or the destinations of saints and sinners without revelation. God has given us the revelation of the glory of heaven through Jesus Christ.

The revelation of the glory of heaven is indisputable. Any dispute of its reality amounts to arguing with God. Saved, sanctified, righteous and prepared for glory, Stephen saw “the heavens opened, and the Son of man standing on the right hand of God.” Every believer has to be diligent in their preparation for heaven by having genuine pardon, purity and partnership with God: “that ye may be found of him in peace, without spot, and blameless.”

The revelation of the glory of heaven is indescribable. Whatever we know about heaven now may appear tremendous, but when we get there, we will eventually know that a fraction of its glory was not told. “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” All the knowledge we have about heaven is what God wants us to know at this time and that is what our nature and humanness can grasp.

The path that leads to heaven is the way of righteousness. To get there, purity of life is indispensable. You must have “clean hands and a pure heart” and deliberately dissociate yourself from anything that will hinder you from standing in “(God’s) holy place.” There must be an increase in your love, commitment and passion for holiness, as well as devotion to and pursuit of God. This is “the righteousness of saints,” which God demands and not the righteousness of the Pharisees. Believers, who are on their way to heaven, will encounter persecution, trial, opposition and difficulty. However, they must not relent for the sake of heaven. “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

• Further reading (King James Version): Revelation 21:1-7. Revelation 21:1-5. Revelation 21:1-3; Acts 7:55,56; 2 Peter 3:13,14. 1 Corinthians 13:9,10,12; 2:9,10. Matthew 5:6-8,10; Psalm 24:3,4; Revelation 19:7,8. Revelation 21:8; 22:15. Revelation 21:8,27; 1 Corinthians 6:9,10; Galatians 5:19-21; Mark 7:21-23.

Revelation 21:8; 14:10,11; 19:20; 20:10; Matthew 25:41, 46. Revelation 21:27; Exodus 32:31-33; Revelation 13:8; 17:8; 20:15. Revelation 21:3-7. Hebrews 11:6,14,16. 1 Thessalonians 5:22-24; Hebrews 13:12-14. James 4:7; 1 Thessalonians 3:12,13.