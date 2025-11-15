Those to inhabit heaven – Part 2

Christ emphasised that the hypocrites and the godless would be rejected and go into everlasting punishment. They will experience the exclusion of the abominable from the blessedness of Heaven.

The “fearful and unbelieving, and the abominable (who are dirty in character, behaviour and thought)… shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone.” The fearful easily compromise their stand during persecution, trial or temptation. Though they know the mind of God and His ways, they are afraid of people’s comments and reactions and so, lose their consecration.

Such people will be excluded from heaven. Paul the Apostle warned and repeatedly reminded the Galatians of the “works of the flesh… that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” Like him, believers and preachers of the gospel must not be afraid to clearly define sin and state its consequences to sinners. It will be terrible to be regular at church and in the end, experience the fate of the abandoned in the burning brimstone outside heaven.

The Lord makes it clear that the lake of fire is real. The fearful, unbelieving, abominable and all who die in their defilement, “and the devil that deceived them (will be) cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.” This will mark their permanent expulsion for their absence from Christ’s Book in Heaven.

People whose names are missing from the Book of Life will spend eternity in hell, because “there shall in no wise enter into (heaven) anything that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life.” Moses failed to realise that God works by His laws and not anyone’s good intentions.

He asked the Lord to either forgive the sins of the Israelites or blot him out of the Book of Life. But the Lord clarified that: “Whosoever hath sinned against (Him)…will (He) blot out of (His) book.” Forgiveness does not come on the basis of excuses, but genuine repentance and change of heart, life, character and behaviour. Those whose names are “not found written in the book of life (will be) cast into the lake of fire.”

Righteousness and entire sanctification are indispensable experiences we must possess to get to heaven. Those who do not meditate on God’s word, ask for grace to overcome temptation or grow spiritually will not get to heaven. “He that overcometh shall inherit all things.” They must first, fulfill the divine prerequisite for earnest seekers of heaven.

A serious-minded believer must “abstain from all appearance of evil.” We must not compromise our stand in holiness despite the mockery and reproach we face from unbelievers. Rather: “Let us go forth, therefore, unto Him without the camp, bearing His reproach.”

As believers, we should present ourselves to the Lord with enlightened surrender and holiness. Surrendering our time and other resources without holiness does not attract God’s reward. He is more concerned about the state of our heart and wants us to “submit” ourselves to Him. When we surrender all to Him, He will “stablish (our) hearts unblameable in holiness before God, even our Father….”

You should also, “present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God,” (Romans 12:1-2).

