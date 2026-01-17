Time to abandon ensnaring traditions (3)

Only the religious are offended when they hear the convicting word of God. Zacchaeus and the woman who was caught in adultery were not offended even when they were openly accused of their sins, because they wanted salvation. The disciples were not offended when Christ told them that except they be converted and become as little children, they could not enter the kingdom of heaven. If we desire to get to heaven, the truth about salvation and holiness will not offend us, else we would be rooted out as plants in reprobate trenches.

Every religious person, preacher, idea or principle that contradicts the doctrine of salvation by grace through faith in Christ and make the church nominal and prayer-less “shall be rooted up.” We must be firm in our convictions and remain steadfast in God’s kingdom, if we are not to receive the recompense of people who remain rigid in their transgressions.

The Ephraimites, the Pharisees and other traditionalists in Israel of old remained adamant and rigid in their transgression, despite numerous warnings from the Lord. As a result, God decided to give up on them. Religious and rigid leaders are described as “blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.” Eventually, the Lord will reject them on the final day.

Faith is important if we must experience total transformation. The woman of Canaan whose daughter was grievously vexed with a devil manifested great faith; “And her daughter was made whole.” If we demonstrate unwavering faith in Christ, we shall also reproduce great result in our lives. But we must triumph over the test of guided faith against all hindrances.

The woman of Canaan came to Jesus for a definite purpose. “And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, ‘have mercy on me, O Lord, thou Son of David;’ my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil. But He answered her not a word. And His disciples came and besought Him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.” She did not allow the actions of the disciples to hinder or discourage her from achieving her purpose. This New Year, we must not allow difficulties, negative situations or actions of people to dissuade us from serving the Lord or achieving our purpose in life. We must remain tenacious, guarding our faith with all humility.

Despite the actions of the disciples and the response of Jesus, the woman of Canaan still “worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me. But He answered and said, It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.” She was not discouraged by Christ’s response. Her response reveals a humble disposition. She said, “Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.” She responded with humility and got what she wanted. We ought to have respect for leadership and the people who the Lord has ordained and placed over us. If we have the right attitude and disposition, the Lord will grant our desires, and we would experience the triumph of great faith in the heart.

Christ could not overlook the great faith in the heart of the woman of Canaan. “Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.” If we come to the Lord with great faith, this New Year, and without any distraction in our heart, He will grant our petitions.

