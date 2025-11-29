Vigilance and victory over temptation (2)

“This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightiest war a good warfare.”

As soldiers of the cross, we must war against tempters and seducers who are in a battle with our souls. The devil cannot have a chance in the lives of people who “follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.” He penetrates the lives of people who are unrighteous and fail to contend earnestly for the faith once delivered to the saints.

People who are defeated during temptations are thoughtless. But those who conquer are winners and thoughtful people whose knowledge, mind, decision and conviction follow them everywhere. The Bible is replete with people – such as Lot, Esau, Balaam and Samson – who were thoughtless and defeated in temptation. Unlike them, thoughtful people like Joseph, Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego did not compromise during temptation and they overcame all the days of their lives.

Thoughtful people think of the power of God, His miracle and deliverance; hence, they overcome temptation. The thoughtless do not think about the future, the help of God and the consequence of their downfall. Thus, they never overcome. They are not true to themselves, their calling, ministry, consecration and conviction. We are admonished:“fear thou the Lord and the king: and meddle not with them that are given to change.” As believers, we must not yield to temptation; rather, we should be thoughtful and truthful in all we do.

Triumphant people are militants who strive for victory and remain steadfast until the end. They resist tempters and temptresses who may want them to compromise their Christian stand and hinder them from making heaven. Such were the sons of Rechab who remained resolute and did not compromise their stand. The Lord instructed Jeremiah to set before them “pots full of wine, and cups, and (say) unto them, drink ye wine. But they said, we will drink no wine: for Jonadab, the son of Rechab, our father commanded us, saying, ye shall drink no wine, neither ye, nor your sons for ever.” Like them, we must remain firm in our decision not to allow anyone make us compromise our Christian stand.

The sons of Rechab were commended and rewarded by the Lord for their steadfastness. “Jeremiah said unto the house of the Rechabites, thus saith the Lord of Hosts, the God of Israel; because ye have obeyed the commandment of Jonadab your father, and kept all his precepts, and done according unto all that he hath commanded you: therefore thus saith the Lord of Hosts, the God of Israel; Jonadab the son of Rechab shall not want a man to stand before me for ever.” The Lord will bless and reward every believer who remains committed,

consecrated and surrendered completely to His will.

