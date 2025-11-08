Text: Luke 14:16–24: “Then said he unto him, A certain man made a great supper, and bade many: And sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, come; for all things are now ready. And they all with one consent began to make excuse…”

Every generation has heard God’s invitation. From the days of Noah until now, the Lord has called men to repentance, holiness and fellowship with Him. The table of salvation has been spread, and all things are ready. Yet, through the ages, many have refused the call — not because they did not hear it, but because they have been making excuses.

Excuses are the subtle refuge of disobedience. They are the covering with which men hide their unwillingness to surrender. But on the day of reckoning, every excuse will be bared, and every soul will stand naked before the One whose eyes see all. The question, therefore, is not what has God said, but what shall be your excuse when you stand before Him?

The Great Invitation

In our text, Jesus speaks of a great supper — a feast of grace, mercy and eternal life. The host represents God Himself, who has prepared salvation through His Son, Jesus Christ. The invitation has gone out to “whosoever will” (Revelation 22:17). The price has been paid at Calvary; the doors of mercy stand open. Everything is ready: forgiveness for the guilty, peace for the troubled, strength for the weak and eternal rest for the weary.

Yet, the tragedy of the parable lies not in the lack of invitation, but in the abundance of excuses. Those who were invited “all with one consent began to make excuse.”

Today, many still respond to God’s call with excuses. Heaven’s table is spread, but the chairs remain empty because men and women are too busy, too proud, too distracted or too indifferent.

Common Excuses In The Face Of Divine Call

Let us examine some of the common excuses people give when confronted with God’s call — and see how hollow they are before the light of eternity.

a. The Excuse of Possessions — “I have bought a piece of ground.”

Some people reject God’s call because of material pursuits. The man in the parable said: “I have bought a piece of ground, and I must go and see it.” How foolish! Who buys land without first inspecting it? Yet this is the picture of those who allow wealth, business or property to take the place of God.

Jesus warned: “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36).

The love of material things blinds many hearts. Some cannot attend fellowship because of business. Some neglect prayer because of work. Some compromise righteousness to gain money. But when death knocks, possessions cannot deliver. On that day, lands and houses will mean nothing. Tell me, friend, what shall be your excuse then?

b. The Excuse Of Occupation — “I have bought five yoke of oxen.”

This represents the preoccupation with career, duty and worldly responsibilities. Many hide behind the excuse of busyness: “I have no time.” But in truth, they have time for everything except the things of God.

Work is good, but when work becomes a barrier to worship, it becomes an idol. God gave us work to glorify Him, not to replace Him. He who made time can also bless your time when you honour Him first.

Jesus said: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you,” (Matthew 6:33). On the day of judgement, how will you justify neglecting the One who gave you strength to labour? Will you tell Him you were too busy earning bread to seek the Bread of Life?

c. The Excuse of Family — “I have married a wife.”

This excuse seems reasonable, even noble. But even family ties can become a snare when they hinder obedience to God. Many have refused to follow Christ because of the opinions of spouse, parents or friends. Some young people know the truth, but fear to lose relationships. Some adults know God’s will, but fear to offend family traditions.

But Jesus said plainly: “He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me,” (Matthew 10:37).

Family is a blessing, but when the gift becomes more important than the Giver, it becomes an idol. On that day, will you say: “Lord, I would have served You, but my family stopped me?” Will that excuse stand before the One who died alone for your salvation?

Excuses That Will Not Stand

Every excuse may sound reasonable, but none will stand before the throne of God. The excuses of sinners will perish in the light of the truth.

When God asked Adam: “Where art thou?” he said, “The woman whom thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree.” But that excuse did not save him from the consequence of sin (Genesis 3:9–12).

When Saul disobeyed God by sparing the Amalekites, he said: “The people took of the spoil… to sacrifice unto the Lord.” But God rejected that excuse and took away the kingdom from him (1 Samuel 15:21–23).

Excuses never change the truth; they only delay repentance. On the day of judgment, there will be no room for them. Every mouth will be stopped, and every knee shall bow before the King of kings (Romans 14:11–12).

The Danger of Procrastination

Another subtle excuse is the postponement of repentance. Many say: “I will give my life to Christ later,” or “I will serve God when I am older.” But later may never come.

The Bible says: “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth,” (Proverbs 27:1).

Felix, the Roman governor, trembled under Paul’s preaching, yet he said: “Go thy way for this time; when I have a convenient season, I will call for thee,” (Acts 24:25). But that convenient season never came.

How many souls are now in eternity wishing they had answered when God called! Beloved, salvation is urgent. Every heartbeat is a reminder that time is short. Death does not announce its arrival. Do not gamble with eternity. God’s invitation is still open, but not forever. The same lips that said: “Come unto me,” will one day say, “Depart from me.”

The Final Call

In the parable, when those first invited refused, the master said to his servant: “Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in hither the poor, and the maimed, and the halt, and the blind.”

This shows God’s mercy — that even when some reject Him, He still calls others. His desire is that none should perish, but that all should come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).

But there will come a time when the door will be shut, just as in Noah’s day. Those outside will knock and cry, “Lord, open unto us,” but the answer will be, “I know you not,” (Luke 13:25–27).

Now the table is ready. The invitation is personal. The call is urgent. The only question is: “What will you do with it?”

On that day, silence will replace excuses. The truth will be undeniable, and every soul will realise that rejecting Christ was the greatest mistake of all.

A Call To Decision

Dear friend, what shall be your excuse? You have heard the Word of truth. You have seen the love of Christ at Calvary, and felt the tug of the Spirit in your heart. Will you still delay?

God is calling you now — not tomorrow. The same voice that called Abraham out of idolatry, that called Moses out of the desert, that called Peter from his nets, is calling you today.

Do not say, “I will think about it.” Think long enough, and the door may close. Do not say, “I am not worthy.” The invitation is for the unworthy. Jesus said: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest,” (Matthew 11:28).

Beloved, eternity is too serious to trifle with. The question is not whether Christ will return — He surely will. The question is: Will you be ready when He comes?

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing

‘Whose Decree Shall Stand?’

My name is Sister Hope Osoma. I live in Rome. I want to testify what God did for me. In 2012, I was pregnant and going through a lot in my marriage. Owing to the challenges, I couldn’t register in any hospital for antenatal.

However, that year (2012), our General Overseer came to Torino for a crusade and I was in attendance. He prayed and after the crusade, I went home. In our home, I had a dream that I was rushed to the hospital, where doctors brought out a file and said I should sign. They said they would save me, but that the baby in my womb is dead. I said my baby cannot die because I am a Chosen; but they insisted that I should sign the document, so that, they could operate me.

I continued to declare that “I am a Chosen and my baby cannot die.” All of a sudden, the doctors said that life has entered into the child and I awoke. The day I gave birth to my son, what I saw in that dream happened. I gave birth to a still-child; there was no life in the child. Doctors rushed him away and I did not see my child throughout that day, till the next.

On the third day, which was the day I was to be discharged, the doctors refused to give me my child. They told me to go home and be visiting him in the hospital. I insisted to know why and they told me that when I gave birth to the boy, there was no life in him, but they wondered how life later entered into him.

I thank God of Chosen, give him all the glory, for restoring my child. I pray for all the Chosen members to make heaven at last in Jesus’ name. Praise the Lord!