174m phone users in Nigeria, 13 others to get satellite connectivity

• Airtel Africa, SpaceX bring Starlink Direct-to-Cell to Africa

Airtel Africa has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity to Nigeria and its other 13 markets, serving 174 million customers.



Through this partnership, Airtel Africa customers with compatible smartphones in regions without terrestrial coverage can have network connectivity through Starlink, which is the world’s largest 4G connectivity provider (by geographic reach). Checks showed that Airtel has 59 million customers and 33.7 per cent market share in Nigeria.



The satellite-to-mobile service will begin in 2026 with data for select applications and text messaging. This agreement also includes support for Starlink’s first broadband Direct-to-Cell system, with next-generation satellites that will be capable of providing high-speed connectivity to smartphones with 20x improved data speed. The rollout will proceed in line with country-specific regulatory approvals.



Airtel Africa is the first mobile network operator in Africa to offer Starlink Direct-to-Cell service, powered by 650 satellites to provide seamless connectivity to its customers in remote areas.



The partnership reinforces Airtel Africa’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and offering seamless connectivity to its customers.

Airtel Africa and Starlink will continue to explore additional collaboration opportunities to further advance digital inclusion across the continent.



The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said: “Airtel Africa remains committed to delivering great experience to our customers by improving access to reliable and contiguous mobile connectivity solutions. Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology complements the terrestrial infrastructure and even reaches areas where deploying terrestrial network solutions is challenging. We are very excited about the collaboration with Starlink, which will establish a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets.”



Starlink Vice President, Sales, Stephanie Bednarek, said: “For the first time, people across Africa will stay connected in remote areas where terrestrial coverage cannot reach, and we’re so thrilled that Starlink Direct-to-Cell can power this life-changing service. Through this agreement with Airtel Africa, we’ll also deliver our next-generation technology to offer high-speed broadband connectivity, which will offer faster access to many essential services.”