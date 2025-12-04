Adeleke assures local innovators of global reach as Osun to host tech festival

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday announced that the Osun Tech Festival, an event designed to showcase youth creativity in technology, connect local innovators with global partners, and position Osun as a leading destination for technology and enterprise, will hold next year.

The festival is scheduled for February 19–20, 2026.

Governor Adeleke made the announcement while addressing stakeholders in innovation, science, technology, and the digital economy at the Osun Tech Hangout held at the State Government Banquet Hall in Osogbo.

Asserting that Osun is emerging as a hub for investment, innovation, and opportunity, Adeleke said his administration is not only focused on infrastructure but also on tech innovation and digital economy empowerment.

He said, “We are opening up the electricity sector to investment and consumer satisfaction. Osun under our watch is becoming a leader in environmental sustainability, tech innovation and energy diversification.”

Highlighting digital governance initiatives, the governor added, “We have streamlined business processes through the Osun Investment Portal, the 45-day C of O application initiative, and a harmonized and digitised annual tax billing system. We are expanding digital access through Imole free Wi-Fi.”

Adeleke also unveiled new interventions for technology development, saying, “I have approved the 20-hectare Osun Digital City for startups and digital enterprises. The goal is to develop innovation parks and digital hubs.

“These improvements are making government operations faster and more responsive. Osun One, a one-stop shop for all government processes, is transforming service delivery. Security has been strengthened through the 293 AI-powered emergency center, Safe City Initiative, and Security Trust Fund.”

He further outlined plans to prepare the next generation of innovators, stating, “ICT training and annual innovation challenges are creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and job growth.

“I hereby direct the Ministry of Innovation, Science, Technology, and Digital Economy to deploy Imole EduPods, containerized solar-powered CBT centers, across the state to prepare children for exams and promote digital inclusivity.

“I also direct the Ministry to establish the Osun Tech Trust Fund to finance these initiatives and strengthen the startup ecosystem.”

Regarding energy, Adeleke said, “We are expanding the energy mix to liberalize access to power. Our renewable energy drive is on course. We have finalised the legal framework for the energy sector. This will open the sector to private investment and also provide a platform for the regulation of the energy sector.

“I have signed into law the Osun State Electricity Market bill. This is a landmark step towards subnational management and expansion of the power sector. The Ministry of Energy is directed to set up an implementation mechanism as quickly as possible. A similar legal framework has been provided for the empowerment of Tech entrepreneurs within Osun state.”

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation, Science, Technology and Digital Economy, Azeez Badmus, described the hangout as a “unique opportunity” for innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts to directly engage with Governor Adeleke.

Badmus added, “Together, we can strengthen Osun’s technology ecosystem through collaboration and shared vision. This platform brings bright minds together to share ideas. It helps us find practical ways to grow our tech community.

“Efforts to expand digital connectivity and create supportive innovation spaces are fostering collaboration, creativity, and growth across the state.

“Equipping our youth and future innovators is a priority. Targeted ICT training and skills development programs are preparing the next generation to succeed in a technology-driven economy.

“These initiatives create pathways to economic opportunities, entrepreneurship, and sustainable careers. We are building an environment where startups and innovators can thrive. They are supported with guidance, mentorship, and resources to succeed across Osun.”