Africa to establish digital economy accelerator initiative 

At the Nigerian Government Side-event of the just-concluded WSIS+20 UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting held at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, it was agreed that there is a need to establish the Africa Digital Economy Accelerator Initiative to deepen collaboration and drive inclusion through multi-stakeholder processes.



According to a communiqué issued at the end of the three-day meeting, African nations will be encouraged to enter purposeful outcome-driven partnerships using the PPP model to close infrastructure, access, and literacy divides.



The document, which stressed the importance of encouraging joint reports on the WSIS action lines and targets, also stressed the need to encourage governments in Africa to emphasise the use of regulatory sandboxes to pilot inclusive innovations while deepening grassroots engagement to co-create people-centred policies that reach underserved regions.

Further, WSIS+20 will establish a regular meeting period at the margins of the yearly national, sub-regional, and regional Internet governance forums.

To ensure coordinated activities among members, it will establish a helpdesk of liaisons in each of WSIS+20 organisations to coordinate the exchange of relevant data, information, and knowledge.



For the functional helpdesk of liaisons, WSIS will create a common virtual platform for its operationalisation. “Foster digital transformation and effective data governance in line with relevant frameworks under the African Union,” it stated.



WSIS+20 will see Africa move from dialogue to action to close the digital divides through inclusive digital public goods and digital public infrastructure, aligned with national realities and regional agendas, operationalise the established follow-up and monitoring mechanisms in the outcome document with the appropriate statistical authorities.



It will encourage all African countries to establish functional multi-stakeholder processes guided by the Netmundial+10 Outcome document (also known as the São Paulo Multistakeholder Guidelines (SPMG)) for local follow-up on all WSIS+20 activities towards achieving the SDGs by 2030.



For Nigeria, the communiqué informed that NITDA is to serve as the coordination Secretariat for the country’s multi-stakeholder engagement, and to lead in the implementation of the enhanced digital cooperation Accelerator for Africa.

The body will encourage joint reports on the WSIS Action lines and targets; encourage governments in Africa to emphasise the use of regulatory sandboxes to pilot inclusive innovations while deepening grassroots engagement to co-create people-centred policies that reach underserved regions.



Noting that this is an informal, non-binding working framework of the parties concerned, the communiqué noted that members will “Come together to address any other theme of concern that may be agreed upon from time to time.”