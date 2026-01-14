AI founders, developers to meet at Lagos conference

As Africa stands at the threshold of a digital revolution, AI Founder and CEO of CarbonAI Ltd UK, Debola Ibiyode, has announced the AI in Action Now 2026 conference, scheduled for January 22, 2026, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

In a statement in Lagos, Ibiyode disclosed that the AI in Action Now 2026 conference aimed to move beyond the typical industry hype to focus on practical, homegrown innovation under the theme: “Driving Productivity, Innovation, and Sustainability—Building the Future in AI Together.”

“AI in Action Now 2026 is designed as a high-impact platform where deep-tech innovation meets real-world application. The conference will specifically explore how Large Language Models (LLMs), Agentic AI Frameworks, and Generative AI can be harnessed to power Africa’s transformation,” she noted in the statement.

Ibiyode also emphasised that the time for mere discussion has passed, stressing that AI in Action Now 2026 is for people who want to do more than just talk about AI; it’s for those ready to build, apply, and lead.

“We aren’t chasing hype or funding, we are chasing real impact. Our mission is to empower budding founders to turn ideas into deployable solutions while championing responsible AI adoption that creates measurable social and economic change across the continent,” she added.

The statement explains that the conference features a curated experience designed to foster genuine collaboration. It includes keynote speeches and panels that offer deep dives into Generative AI, Agentic Frameworks, and their intersection with global sustainability.

Attendees can participate in practical workshops with hands-on sessions focused on building, deploying, and scaling AI tools. The event also features a startup and product showcase that highlights cutting-edge, African-built AI solutions.