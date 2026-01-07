AI platform to mitigate security breaches

An artificial intelligence (AI) platform called AEGIS AI has come to the aid of vulnerable businesses by developing a cutting-edge technology known as the Visitors and Inward Mail Management System (VMS), which transitions corporate lobbies from vulnerable paper-based logs to a secure and automated digital ecosystem

Prior to the debut of this system, the standard practice for Nigerian offices was the paper register at the front desk. However, experts had warned that these notebooks are not only outdated, but also a legal ticking bomb.

According to the founder of AEGIS AI, Dr Joshua Denila, “the current paper register likely violates the NDPR in at least three ways: First, it allows unauthorised disclosure’ because every visitor can see the names and phone numbers of those who signed in before them. Second, it lacks an Audit Trail; anyone can tear out a page. Third, it fails the Purpose Limitation test.

“These lapses don’t just compromise visitors’ privacy; they expose the organisation to fines of up to N10 Million or two per cent of the company’s yearly gross revenue.”

Denila said that as the system is now being circulated across the country, he is offering Nigerian corporate organisations, residential estates, and government agencies a free 15-minute Lobby Security & Mail Audit.

He added that beyond compliance, VMS, as a seamless security experience, was built to provide more than just compliance, but also to offer a sophisticated, first-class impression for visitors while tightening security protocols.

According to him, some of the features that enable VMS include touchless check-in; instant notifications, where hosts receive real-time alerts via SMS or email the moment their guest arrives.

It also boasts of blacklist management, which enables it to instantly flag unwanted individuals before they gain access to your premises.

There is also the mail and package tracking, a dedicated module to ensure office deliveries are logged and routed to the correct recipient without getting lost.

It also boasts of encrypted data storage, where all visitor data is stored in accordance with NDPR standards, ensuring that private information remains private.

Denila said: “In a bid to help Nigerian businesses secure their borders, AEGIS AI is offering a complimentary 15-minute diagnostic session.

“During this audit, security experts will evaluate an organisation’s current guest entry and mail handling processes, identifying the three specific ways their current system might be violating NDPR and providing a roadmap for digital transformation.”

He added that “security is only as strong as its weakest link, and for most buildings, that link is the front desk. We are here to show businesses how to turn that vulnerability into a position of strength and professionalism.”