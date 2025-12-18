AI revolution: FG, Microsoft, LBS boost talent pool, train 350,000 Nigerians

Microsoft, in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, Data Science Nigeria, and Lagos Business School, have struck a major milestone in its AI National Skills Initiative (AINSI), with more than 350,000 Nigerians reached with artificial intelligence skills through the programme.

This achievement builds on Microsoft’s longstanding partnership with the government, which has delivered digital training to over four million people since 2021.

The development underscored Nigeria’s commitment to inclusive, technology-driven growth and reflects strong progress in preparing individuals and organisations to thrive in the digital economy.

General Manager, Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, Abideen Yusuf, said: “Nigeria cannot afford to wait. AI is reshaping every sector, and the countries that move fastest on skills will lead. We must equip people now, at scale and with intent, so the immense opportunity presented by AI doesn’t pass us by.”

Dean of Lagos Business School, Olayinka David-West, emphasised this point, saying: “AI skilling is no longer optional for Nigeria’s digital future; it is the foundation of our competitiveness. At Lagos Business School, we believe that equipping leaders and citizens with AI capabilities is essential for driving inclusive growth, innovation, and national transformation.”

As it stands, a significant percentage of Nigerian graduates have yet to acquire digital skills, highlighting the importance of workforce readiness. Launched in January, the second phase of the Nigeria skilling programme, under Microsoft’s AINSI, aimed to reach one million citizens over three years, strengthening Nigeria’s AI capability and national competitiveness. AINSI is helping drive a range of different programmes designed to embed AI skills across every sector of the economy.

Over the past year, AINSI has advanced ethical and inclusive AI leadership in Nigeria’s public sector. Working with Lagos Business School, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Microsoft has trained 99 public sector leaders, including Members of the National Assembly and senior executives from 58 ministries and agencies. These sessions equipped leaders with strategies for AI-powered reporting and sector-specific roadmaps.

CEO/Founder, Data Science Nigeria, Dr Bayo Adekanmbi, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft has demonstrated that AI readiness requires coordinated investment across every stakeholder group, namely government, developers, educators, and communities. By building capacity for evidence-driven governance, responsible innovation, classroom integration, and community adoption, we are laying the foundation for a globally competitive workforce”

True digital transformation happens when the entire ecosystem moves forward together.”