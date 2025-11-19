Airtel Nigeria unveils smartphone financing scheme

AIRTEL Nigeria has launched a new smartphone financing programme to aggressively bridge the digital divide.

The innovation provides existing Airtel customers with a flexible and convenient payment plan to own 4G smartphones to drive wider digital inclusion.

Through this innovation, Airtel will finance new smartphones via its exclusive retail network, helping customers currently using 2G and 3G devices upgrade seamlessly to 4G connectivity. The programme will kick off with the Itel A50 smartphone, a reliable, high-performing device designed to deliver a superior mobile experience for customers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the initiative reflected Airtel’s deep commitment to empowering Nigerians with all they need to thrive in a connected world.

He said: “Connectivity is an opportunity, and smartphones are the key that unlocks it. Through the Airtel Smartphone Financing Programme, we are enabling more Nigerians to access 4G technologies, experience the full benefits of digital inclusion without financial strain, and transform the way they learn, work, and live. This initiative goes beyond providing devices; it is about empowerment, progress, and building a truly connected future.”

All payments, including the down payment and subsequent weekly instalments, will be made exclusively through SmartCash, Airtel’s secure mobile money subsidiary.

Also speaking on the innovation, Director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, emphasised the role of partnerships and technology in driving the initiative.

“Our mission is to democratise access to technology by removing financial barriers. With this programme, customers can now afford quality smartphones without the burden of full upfront payment. By leveraging SmartCash and intelligent scoring systems, we are creating a sustainable model for inclusive digital growth,” Adeshina added.

To qualify, customers must be active on the Airtel network for at least three months, have a registered SmartCash account, a valid form of identification such as NIN, Voter’s Card, or Driver’s Licence, and provide consent for data processing by Intelligra for eligibility verification.

By Ayolola Quadri