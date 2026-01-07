Aptech launches all-in-one AI career programme in Nigeria

Aptech Computer Education Nigeria has launched an all-in-one Artificial Intelligence (AI) career programme aimed at equipping learners with job-ready technology skills, internship exposure and pathways to internationally recognised degrees.

The programme, known as ADSE AI, is designed as a holistic classroom-to-career pathway, combining AI-powered technical training, hands-on projects and mentorship with opportunities for eligible students to participate in a structured, paid internship scheme. It also offers progression routes to degree programmes through partnerships with foreign universities.

Aptech said the initiative embeds AI across the learning journey, enabling students to build practical skills, develop professional portfolios and demonstrate competence to prospective employers. The curriculum blends future-focused content with applied learning delivered through Aptech centres nationwide.

As part of its international outlook, the programme provides defined progression pathways to degree completion with institutions such as Middlesex University (UK), Lincoln University College (Malaysia), NCC Education (UK), Bangor University (UK) and ISM Germany, giving Nigerian learners access to global academic opportunities.

The curriculum is powered by generative AI and focuses on applying AI to real-world workflows, including AI-integrated programming, model-assisted coding, data pipelines, visualisation and cloud fundamentals. Learners are trained in Python, automation and AI-enabled toolchains aligned with modern industry practices.

Aptech explained that the programme’s outcome-driven design includes clear learning modules, capstone projects and continuous assessments mapped to entry-level and growth roles in software development, data operations, cloud support and digital product execution.

Participants can also choose from a range of electives, including Full Stack Development, .NET, Oracle, Networking and Ethical Hacking, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing for broader upskilling across software and IT disciplines.

Internship opportunities, according to the company, are facilitated through partner channels and are subject to eligibility, performance and availability, with an emphasis on transparency and compliance.

Speaking on the programme, Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business at Aptech Limited, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to employability.

“This programme brings generative AI into the core of our ADSE pathway, adds structured internship opportunities for eligible students and opens international degree routes, enabling learners to build relevant skills and succeed faster in the workplace,” he said.

The programme targets school leavers, graduates, working professionals seeking to reskill, as well as entrepreneurs and creators looking to leverage AI-enabled tools for innovation.

Learning will be delivered through Aptech’s nationwide network of centres in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities, with mentoring and academic counselling provided to support students throughout the programme. Admissions are now open across Nigeria.