Electric vehicles, Nigerian economy and business opportunities

As the global shift toward clean and sustainable energy accelerates, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a central feature of modern transportation systems. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is gradually joining this global movement, with growing government interest and a rising number of citizens embracing EV technology.

In recent months, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the use of electric vehicles as part of its broader clean energy strategy. Officials say EV adoption will help reduce carbon emissions, cut long-term transportation costs, and position Nigeria competitively within the evolving global green economy. On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the Senate passed the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, 2025 for its second reading – a major step in Nigeria’s journey toward a greener, electrified transport system.

Across major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna, EVs are beginning to appear more frequently on the roads. Early adopters, mainly tech-savvy and environmentally conscious Nigerians, are testing the viability of EVs in the country despite existing infrastructural challenges.

However, the most significant challenge remains the limited availability of charging stations. While more EVs are entering the Nigerian market, the number of functional charging points has not kept pace. This gap has created uncertainty among potential buyers who fear the inconvenience of running low on power without access to charging facilities.

Experts argue that Nigeria urgently needs to expand its EV charging infrastructure if it hopes to accelerate adoption. They advocate for the installation of charging stations in major cities, towns, commercial centres, and residential estates, as well as fast-charging hubs along major highways to support long-distance travel. This provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to begin exploring avenues for constructing and siting charging stations in appropriate locations.

Stakeholders say the responsibility should be shared between government and private-sector investors. Many are calling for a national Electric Vehicle Initiative, similar in structure to the Federal Government’s CNG presidential initiatives, to provide incentives, regulatory support, and coordinated investment for EV infrastructure development.

Analysts also point to the broader economic benefits of EV growth. Expanding the industry could create thousands of jobs across manufacturing, battery technology, maintenance, software services, and energy infrastructure, including mining development. It could also attract new investments, unlock technological innovation, and reduce Nigeria’s long-term dependence on fossil fuel use.

For now, Nigeria stands at a promising but pivotal point. With government interest growing and public acceptance rising, the next decisive step is building the charging infrastructure that will make EVs a practical and attractive option for the wider population. As experts note, the future of transportation in Nigeria may well depend on the investments made today.

Tasiu Mohammad is the Chairman/CEO of Habeetas Global Resources Limited