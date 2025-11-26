Expert canvasses innovation, partnership for sustainable digital ecosystem

The Chief Executive Officer/Principal Consultant, Avetium Consult Limited, Adeyinka Adedokun, has stressed the need for integration and connection to achieve an inclusive, sustainable digital ecosystem.



Speaking at a digital transformation conversation held in Lagos, he noted, ‘unified platforms give sustainable growth and operational efficiency. When you have an integrated system, you are likely to get more benefits.’



Themed: “Beyond digital building Africa’s future with unified tech,’ he observed, ‘the most important asset of any organisation is the data generated. And you can’t get data if you have a fragmented system.”



To him, “we are the first premium partner of Zoho in West Africa. Zoho is also co-sponsoring this event. We want to be a point of reckoning not only in Nigeria, but in Africa. Our values are dear to our hearts. We believe in creativity, integrity and relationships.



“We have used Zoho to create payroll solutions, e-procurement solutions and custom products for some organisations. It started in 2018 and today we have over 200 firms. We hold our clients in high esteem and listen to them. We are also working on Avetium Academy, where many firms will benefit from.”



In his keynote address, CEO/co-founder of EqualyzAI, Olubayo Adekambi, said there is a need to intentionally bring technology into business to automate and systematise how value is created competitively.



In maximising digital transformation, he said it is important to understand what drives growth and how to leverage opportunities.



Beyond the buzz words, Adekambi insisted that digital transformation must help clients ask questions about the solutions.



He noted, “If technology is not driving advocacy to promote business, then you are not getting the optimal return in digital transformation.



“Many businesses are adopting digital transformation to get more value. It makes customer experience better and reduces cost,” he stated.