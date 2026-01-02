From FTSE 100 to Nigerian SMEs: The journey behind Kemi Osinibi’s Countam, Nigeria’s first accounting+ software

In the fast-paced, high-energy world of Nigerian entrepreneurship, where founders juggle sales, staff, vendors, regulators, and survival, all before noon everyday, there is a product that many SMEs owners will consider a life-line in keeping their businesses afloat. This software is built for the Nigerian market, our businesses, our taxes, and to attract investments and funding. This product was developed by a management accountant turned founder who has spent her career inside the engine rooms of businesses, studying one truth that seems almost too simple to not matter: when a business has clean numbers and solid structure, it grows; when it does not, it gets stuck.

That truth is the foundation upon which ‘COUNTAM’, the first Nigerian-made accounting+ software, an all-in-one, SME-specific platform designed to bring Point-of-Sale (POS), payroll, tax, inventory, and virtual CFO insights into a single, trusted software, was built. The brain behind this revolution, Kemi Osinibi, has lived the problem deeply enough to build the solution from the inside out.

Long before birthing Countam, Kemi had already made an unconventional career choice; to sit inside businesses, not outside them. She trained as a management accountant because she wanted to influence decisions, not simply report history. That instinct carried her through FTSE 100 roles in the UK, across healthcare and oil and gas when she returned to Nigeria, and eventually into her own ventures, acquiring experiences that kept revealing the same undeniable pattern: companies with strong accounting systems and documentation scale; those without them struggle for survival.

Establishing and operating her own business in Nigeria made the problem impossible to ignore. Kemi wanted structure, visibility, and real-time insight. What she found instead were fragmented tools; one system for POS, another for payroll, another for accounting, and more hidden behind expensive upgrades or foreign features that simply didn’t fit the Nigerian SME environment.

“You cannot run a real business with disconnected tools,” Kemi recalls. “Not when you’re trying to track inventory, manage staff, pay vendors, deliver service and monitor profitability on the same day.”

The pain points were everywhere, and worse still, common.

Most SMEs don’t collapse because they lack effort or opportunity. More often, they lack information. They lack visibility. They lack structure.

“There was no connected data. No integrated system. No way to answer the basic questions that actually drive growth,” Kemi explains, questions like which products make money, where leakages hide, or what a business’ real cost of operations truly is.

On top of that, founders carry an invisible burden; accounting and compliance feel too intimidating, too complicated, too distant from the ‘real work’ of selling and surviving. So they postpone it until a tax issue, a cash-flow crisis, or pure overwhelm forces them to confront a mountain of scattered records.

“Accounting isn’t really about debits and credits,” Kemi often says. “It’s about answering simple, fundamental questions: Where is my money coming from? Where is it going? What is working?”

This discovery, combined with the struggles from running her own complex entertainment centre with POS, inventory, payroll, vendor management, assets, maintenance, and banking all happening simultaneously, led to a defining realization; the system needed to exist in one place, and if it didn’t exist, she would build it.

Not long after, Countam was launched to solve a problem the founder had lived, studied, and watched Nigerian entrepreneurs struggle with for years. Rather than treat accounting, compliance, and business intelligence as separate services, she fused them into one product, driven by the belief that if numbers aren’t structured properly from day one, nothing else works. The goal was simplicity: an easy to use software, without the complexity of traditional Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, designed for businesses earning between ₦50m and ₦10bn annually. Countam delivers exactly what Nigerian SMEs need without the tools they don’t.

It is why Countam’s chart of accounts is built to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), why tax logic is built in from setup, and why reporting is centred around the handful of dashboards SMEs actually use; virtual CFO views, anomaly alerts, forecasts, and audit-ready statements.

The result is clear: a single platform that keeps businesses compliant with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) requirements; a platform that helps them gain credibility with banks and regulators; a platform designed to unlock funding, protect against fraud, streamline operations, and transform messy data into growth decisions.

Countam is built for Nigerian SMEs, and with its integration with financial institutions, payment processors and fintech solutions, it’s staking its claim as the go-to accounting+ operating software for growing businesses in Nigeria.

Living and building in Nigeria has shaped more than Kemi’s product; it has shaped her philosophy. She has seen resilience firsthand, not as a motivational slogan, but as a necessity for survival in a country where policy shifts, currency swings, and inflation can alter a business’ reality overnight. The SMEs that survive, Kemi says, are not always the most talented or well-funded, they are the ones with numbers they can trust, and a habit of looking at them consistently.

This discipline, daily, weekly, and monthly visibility, has become part of Countam’s DNA. It is built to help founders define their position, defend their decisions, and adapt faster than the turbulence around them. Countam was built not just for growth, but for resilience. Not just for scaling, but for surviving.

Kemi’s ambition for Countam is bold but grounded, to become Nigeria’s No. 1 SME accounting+ software by 2028, trusted by banks, regulators, government, and relied on by businesses everywhere.

But beyond the vision is a deeper mission; to restore confidence, reduce fear, and empower founders with clarity; to ensure that Nigerian SMEs no longer run blindly, remain compliant, and build the financial backbone that allows them to grow with confidence.

For Kemi, Countam is more than a software; it is the ‘No Wahala’ structure that every business deserves, the clarity every founder needs, and the growth engine Nigerian SMEs have been waiting for.