Global workplace fulfillment, employees’ trust in leadership hits low – HP study

A new global survey has revealed businesses are facing a deepening crisis in employee well-being, with workplace fulfilment falling to historic lows and trust in leadership rapidly eroding.

The findings in the HP’s third yearly Work Relationship Index (WRI), exposed a critical challenge for organisations globally, revealing that while businesses continue to push for productivity, employees are increasingly disconnected, stressed and unfulfilled with their work across regions, including South Africa and Nigeria.

Speaking on the findings, the Managing Director, HP Southern Africa, Yesh Surjoodeen, said the report found that only 20 per cent of knowledge workers globally now report having a healthy relationship with work, a figure that has fallen by eight percentage points since 2024.

The study found that fulfilment levels have dropped across the workforce, with the most significant decline recorded among business leaders.

According to the WRI, 62 per cent of desk-based workers say their workloads and expectations have increased in the last year, while many report feeling overburdened, undervalued and under-resourced.

The workplace, the report noted, has become more demanding but less rewarding due to economic pressures, global disruptions and unequal access to technology.

The report showed that trust in leadership has deteriorated sharply.

According to the WRI, only 16 per cent of knowledge workers now trust senior leaders to make the right decisions for employees, marking a 13 percentage point drop from last year.

At the same time, the report found that fulfilled employees are three times more likely to feel connected to their colleagues and achieve a healthy work–life balance.

The study stated that workplace strain is more severe in Sub-Saharan Africa, where economic and social pressures are compounding employee stress.

The report cited findings that 85 per cent of South African employees struggle with significant job-related stress, while a separate study found that 77 per cent of Nigerian bankers experience moderate to high stress levels.

Organisational engagement data further suggests that only one in four South African workers finds meaning and fulfilment in their work.

With South Africa’s unemployment rate standing at 33.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, the report noted a growing sentiment that “having a job you hate is worse than being unemployed”.

The report also highlighted the link between technology and workplace fulfilment.

While technology alone cannot solve the crisis, the report identified it as a powerful enabler.

Workers who use advanced tools report stronger engagement, with 42 per cent of employees with a healthy work relationship using Artificial intelligence (AI) tools daily.

According to WRI, when used responsibly, AI and automation can reduce routine workloads and allow employees to focus on creative and high-impact tasks.

The WRI aligned its findings with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, particularly Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, which calls for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all, while safeguarding the environment.

Looking ahead, the report projected that by 2026, organisations will face increasing pressure to create environments where employees feel supported, valued and connected.

The report further stated that wth declining trust in leadership and rising expectations, companies that fail to adapt risk weaker teams and poorer outcomes.

Surjoodeen said the data makes it clear that the future of work will be defined not by output alone but by purpose.

The report concluded that employee fulfilment is now the new benchmark for productivity, warning that organisations that ignore this shift risk long-term decline in performance and workforce stability.

“In 2026, companies must prioritise fostering environments where employees feel genuinely connected, supported, and valued. Many employees no longer trust that leaders understand what they need, and this will push organisations to re-examine their approaches to management and care.

“As AI tools become more common, workers will use them to remove simple tasks and spend more time on work that feels meaningful. This shift will matter even more in regions facing economic challenges, such as South Africa and Nigeria, where high-stress and limited support are prevalent.

“Companies will see stronger teams and greater outcomes if they listen to employees and invest in transparent communication, encouraging managers and helpful technology. Ultimately, when employees feel fulfilled, they contribute more energy and purpose to their work,” the WRI report stated.