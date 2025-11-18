Group Chairman, Zinox Group, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh (left); Schneider Electric’s President of the Middle East & Africa Zone, Walid Sheta and Country President, Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele when TD Africa and Schneider Electric sign MoU on AI-powered data centres in Lagos.

TD Africa, West Africa’s leading technology distribution giant, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric for the joint development of Future-Ready, AI-Powered Data Centres across Nigeria.

These next-generation facilities, built for both Core and Edge environments, are expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, aligning directly with the country’s ambitions for resilience, sustainability, and technological advancement, supporting emerging technologies, and enabling enterprises to compete globally.

The MoU was signed at the Schneider Electric Innovation Day Nigeria 2025, an event that brought together the country’s most influential stakeholders in technology, energy, infrastructure, and public policy with over 450 participants, including IT partners, automation engineers, electrical consultants, architects, prescribers, end users, and senior government officials.

This year’s theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Energy Future: Policy, Innovation, and Investment,” focused on accelerating strategic conversations around energy transition and national development.

Signing on behalf of TD Africa was Chairman of the Zinox Group, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh, who described the partnership as a significant stride toward the nation’s digital evolution.

“This partnership is a testimony to TD Africa’s commitment to championing Africa’s digital future. Building AI-powered, resilient, and sustainable data centres is not just an investment in technology; it is an investment in the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises for the next decade. Together with Schneider Electric, we are building the infrastructure that will support a smarter, greener, and more prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.

The ceremony also featured contributions from notable industry leaders, including Walid Sheta, Zone President, Middle East and Africa, and Canninah Dladla, Cluster President, Schneider Electric. Senior executives from the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigeria LNG, Aradel Holdings, SEforALL, and several key government agencies participated in panel discussions that underscored the urgent need for transformative partnerships, policy alignment, and long-term investments to support Nigeria’s evolving energy and digital landscape.

With this new MoU, TD Africa strengthens its long-standing reputation as a catalyst in West Africa’s digital transformation. The collaboration synergises TD Africa’s expansive distribution network and technological influence with Schneider Electric’s global expertise in energy management and automation. The result will be a new class of data centre infrastructure that is secure, energy-efficient, scalable, compliant with global sustainability standards, and capable of supporting Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.