Imose offers data freebies on new tablet devices

Imose Technologies has launched a festive campaign bundling its Omotab 2 and X3 tablets with 18GB of Glo data valid for six months for customers who purchase the devices at GloWorld outlets.



The latest Omotab 2 now comes with expanded memory capacity, that is, a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, while the X3 tablet stands out with its detachable keyboard, making it ideal for both study and creative tasks.



The Omotab 2 and X3 tablets are also preloaded with the Teesas Education app, which can be accessed free of charge for three months, providing children from kindergarten to senior secondary school (SSS 3) with engaging video tutorials aligned to the national curriculum, and delivered by expert tutors. The app also features practice tests for Common Entrance, WAEC, and JAMB; mock exams; local and international language lessons; and progress tracking. With online and offline access, students can learn anytime and anywhere.



Chairman and Founder of Imose Technologies, Osayi Izedonmwen, described the Omotab 2 and X3 as “the perfect Christmas gift for children.” He said that purchasing either tablet is more than a seasonal gesture but an investment in a child’s future.



“This is the time of the year when parents are deciding what gifts to buy for their children while also preparing to pay school fees in January. The Omotab 2 and X3 tablets are worthy investments. You essentially kill two birds with one stone: your child receives a Christmas gift, and at the same time, they gain a device that will support their studies when the new school session begins,” he said.