ITH Holdings opens new office

ITH Holdings, the parent company of IT Horizons, Zojatech, Mance and Zojapay, has announced the official opening of its newly redesigned corporate office in Lagos.



The unveiling marks a major milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its operational capacity, enhance employee experience, and position the group for accelerated growth across the technology and digital services landscape.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of ITH Holdings, Olusegun Dada, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that power Africa’s digital transformation.



“As a holding company, we are entering a significant phase of growth. IT Horizons is deepening its role as a leading enterprise infrastructure and managed services provider, supported by strategic investments in cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation capabilities. Zojatech continues to strengthen its engineering capacity and deliver enterprise-grade applications built for African markets, while Zojapay is scaling its digital payment solutions to enhance financial access for businesses and individuals,” said Dada.



Commenting on IT Horizons’ growth plans, Chief Business Officer, Joseph Oloyede, stated that the company is entering a new phase of expansion, bolstered by its strong operational footprint in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.