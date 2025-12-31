Leaders push for tech adoption to build future-ready workforce

Human resource and business leaders have urged organisations to prioritise employee well-being, embrace purpose-driven technology, and adopt policies that enable both workers and employers to thrive.



Speaking at the 2025 HR Conference and Excellence Awards, in Lagos, Convener, HRTalenthub.ng, Dr Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, said workplaces must urgently address emerging challenges such as toxic leadership, employee burnout and declining mental wellbeing, especially within the current economic realities.



She said that improving employee experience requires organisations to develop healthier cultures, recognise staff contributions, and ensure everyone feels valued and connected to the organisation’s mission.



According to her, forums such as the conference help HR professionals learn global best practices, recognise excellence and strengthen leadership capacity across industries.

On the role of government, Dr Dayo-Adedapo noted the importance of supportive labour and business policies that encourage productivity and enterprise growth.



She urged organisations to continuously invest in talent development, engagement and management, stating that empowered employees are key drivers of business success.



“HR has a responsibility to help organisations improve culture, enhance leadership, support mental wellbeing, and ensure employees feel recognised, appreciated and connected to the value they bring.



“The government must ensure policies remain favourable to both employers and employees. When businesses can thrive under supportive regulations, they can invest more in their employees. Creating a business-friendly environment has a direct impact on the quality of work experience and employee wellbeing,” she stated.



Vice-Chancellor of Miva Open University, Professor Tayo Arulogun, said Nigeria will continue to struggle with unemployment despite a youthful population unless organisations cultivate talent rather than merely search for it.

He described Nigeria’s current challenge as a “talent paradox,” noting that although the country produces more than 500,000 graduates annually, businesses still struggle to find employable professionals.



“You cannot recruit your way to excellence — you must cultivate it,” he said. “The half-life of skills is now less than five years. Learning, adaptation and growth must become an everyday rhythm, not an annual event.”



Arulogun argued that the organisations that will thrive are those with a strong “talent DNA,” where excellence is embedded in the culture, and leadership rewards curiosity, innovation, and continuous development. He outlined four pillars for future-ready workplaces: hiring for values and mindset, building learning into daily work, leaders acting as culture architects, and measuring progress using innovation-driven indicators.



Also speaking at the event, Group Chief Executive Officer, Tranter IT Infrastructure Services Limited, Dr Lare Ayoola, stressed that technology investments must be guided by a clear organisational purpose while enhancing staff wellbeing and customer satisfaction. He explained that leaders must genuinely connect with their teams, as performance suffers when employees do not feel cared for.

He said that the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) now demands immediate attention from HR leaders, warning that organisations that fail to ensure AI proficiency across their workforce may operate far below their competitive potential.