Meta launches digital training for NGOs across Anglophone West Africa

Nigeria Peter Obi, not a hater of Northerners, says aide 14 mins ago The media aide to Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has denied reports that his principal is a religious bigot and a hater of people of northern Nigerian extraction. Valentin Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his…

Nigeria Nigeria will succeed with first digital census, Says NPC Commissioner 1 hour ago Mr Silas Agara, Federal Commissioner for Nasarawa State at the National Population Commission (NPC), has assured that the country will not fail in the introduction of digital or paperless census for the first time in 2023. He gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Karu Local Government area of the state…

Nigeria Buhari tasks Nigerians abroad on responsible social media use 1 hour ago President Muhammadu Buhari, has again cautioned Nigerians abroad against the use of social media to insult and incite from a safe and anonymous distance. Buhari, rather urged them to always promote Nigeria's unity. The President's spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday, said the president gave the advice in Lisbon, Portugal, while speaking…

