 
Thursday, 30th June 2022
Meta launches digital training for NGOs across Anglophone West Africa

By Guardian Nigeria
24 June 2022   |   3:33 am
Meta has officially launched its non-profit training programme, a digital capacity building programme for 1,500 non-profit personnel across Anglophone West Africa.

Meta | Time

At the event, which took place in Lagos recently, Meta also announced its support for Geda Digital training, a six month Social Innovators Bootcamp Programme for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). These trainings were aimed at supporting the non-profit and social impact sector across Anglophone West Africa.
 
Giving the opening address, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, “We know the value of digital skills and Meta is committed to helping non-profits and social enterprises across Nigeria acquire these skills by providing them with information that will increase their overall digital awareness.
  
“We recognise the needs of these NGOs and we are excited to partner with NGOs who leverage our family of apps for impact. We are delighted to provide the required support in upskilling them to scale and strengthen the work they do within their communities.”
   
While giving the keynote address, Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais, said, “We commend the initiatives of Meta towards developing people working in the non-profit sector. This investment is deeply appreciated by the Federal Government. Meta has continuously been a partner to the government, we must continue with this partnership to make Nigeria a better place.”
  
During a chat at the event, Chief Executive Officer, FATE Foundation, Adeyemi Adenike, stressed the need for NGOs to identify cost effective methods of reaching their target audience and sharing their impact stories, especially by leveraging Meta family of apps during the chat. Buttressing this, Founder/CEO, Donors for Africa Foundation, Chidi Koldsweat, stated that the collaboration with Meta on the Geda Digital Training will be helpful in providing visibility for NGOs.
  
To further underscore Meta’s longstanding approach to connecting with more allies and supporting NGOs that are using Meta’s family of Apps for good, Meta held a series of engagements with the social impact sector in 2021, including listening sessions and training for non-profit organisations. Meta also held pilot sessions of its Meta Non-Profit program with partners in Tanzania, Nigeria and South Africa.

 

