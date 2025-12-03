Nigeria tech firm bags Microsoft award

A Nigerian tech firm, Task Systems Limited, has been honoured with the Microsoft Best Partner Award in California, United States of America.

Task Systems, founded 38 years ago, a member of the Zinox Group and one of the pioneers of the African tech ecosystem, emerged as one of the 42 winners out of over 4,000 corporate nominations from across 100 countries.



This highly coveted Award commands respect and reassures the world that Nigeria is a promising country to do business with, and assures a return on investment.



The Chief Executive Officer of Task, Mrs Gozy Ijogun, who was in the U.S. to receive the award at the Microsoft Ignite 2025 event, said it was an award that speaks to the trove of innovations and tech advancement by Nigerians at home in the past decade. She thanked the government of Nigeria, multinationals and local corporates who made it possible.



To her, this calls for more enterprise innovation, technical efficiency and deeper engagement between Task Systems and its diverse stakeholders spread across different fields of human endeavour.



The Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Partner Sales of Microsoft, Nicole Dezen, while highlighting the global significance of the award, said: “This year, we received more than 4,600 nominations from 100 countries and regions, reflecting the continued momentum and growth of our ecosystem. Every submission showcased innovation, technical excellence, and inclusion as partners bring transformative solutions to market.”



This year’s awards span eight global categories that reflect the breadth of innovation across the Microsoft ecosystem, namely: Azure, Business Applications, Modern Work, Security, Industry, Social Impact, Partner Innovation and Business Transformation.



In all, 42 companies from 42 countries out of 100 nations emerged winners which equates to only 42 winners out of over 4,600 nominations; a highly competitive global contest that took cognizance of global competitiveness of the organisations, their innovative imprints in their jurisdictions of operations and degrees of corporate governance in conformity with the high ideals of Microsoft, the global leader in the software ecosystem, specializing in operating systems, productivity software, and cloud services.



The emergence of Task System, a wholly Nigerian company and the only winner in West Africa, underscores the global rating of Nigeria as an emerging tech force out of Africa, as well as a globally-certified player in the critical areas of Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft cloud computing, among other aspects of innovation.