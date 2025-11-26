Nigerian Society of Engineers backs IEEE CTU-EMEA summit

In a show of professional solidarity, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has pledged its full support for the successful hosting of the IEEE Connecting the Unconnected Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CTU-EMEA) Summit 2025, scheduled for November 27–28, 2025, at Baze University, Abuja.

The IEEE CTU-EMEA Summit — a flagship event of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) — will gather global technology leaders, researchers, and engineers to discuss how innovation can drive digital inclusion across the EMEA region.

The Summit’s organizing committee has confirmed Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as Keynote Speaker.

An accomplished electrical engineer and academic, Prof. Yilwatda will also receive the IEEE Recognition Award during the Summit. His keynote presentation will centre on the theme:

“Beyond Access: Technology as an Enabler of Humanitarian Impact and Inclusive Development.”

Prof. Yilwatda said: “The vision of the CTU-EMEA Summit aligns strongly with my lifelong commitment to leveraging technology for social transformation, inclusive growth, and human development. I look forward to contributing to this global dialogue on how digital innovation can advance connectivity and human dignity across Africa and beyond.”

Recognizing the strategic importance of the event, the NSE has committed to mobilizing members nationwide.

In a formal communication to the Local Organizing Committee, NSE Executive Secretary, Abubakar Halilu Mu’azu, assured that the Secretariat will “do the needful in mobilizing members to attend the Summit,” stressing that such global engagements “expand technical knowledge, foster innovation, and strengthen Nigeria’s global engineering reputation.”

The IEEE CTU-EMEA Summit comes at a defining moment for Africa’s digital economy. With 2.9 billion people worldwide still offline — many of them in Africa — the summit will spotlight strategies to close connectivity gaps.