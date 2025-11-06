NSE, Indian firm donate engineering software to 15 Nigerian varsities

UI gives grants to 39 young entrepreneurs, charges SMEs on resilience

In a bid to strengthen engineering education and research capacity in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), in collaboration with MIDAS IT of India, has formally handed over advanced civil engineering software packages to 15 Nigerian universities.

The handover ceremony, held yesterday at the National Engineering Centre, Abuja, marked a significant step in promoting innovation, digital learning, and professional development in Nigeria’s engineering sector.

President of the NSE, Margaret Oguntala, who spoke at the event, described the donation as a milestone in bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical industry application.

Oguntala commended MIDAS IT for the partnership, noting that the donation aligns with NSE’s commitment to strengthening academic excellence and preparing young engineers for global competitiveness. She, therefore, urged universities to make the most of the software to enhance their teaching and research capacity.

Also speaking, former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and Chairman of the NSE Policy Think Tank Committee, Prof. Michael Faborode, praised the foresight of the NSE President in driving the partnership.

Faborode urged universities to build on this foundation by developing indigenous software solutions tailored to Nigeria’s infrastructural needs.

In his presentation, Director of India/Africa/Middle East Business Support at MIDAS IT, Ravi Kiran Anne, said the initiative was in the belief that access to the right tools could unlock students’ creativity and problem-solving potential.

Relatedly, the University of Ibadan (UI) has empowered 39 young entrepreneurs with grants ranging from N100,000 to N500,000, reaffirming its commitment to promoting innovation, creativity, and resilience in Nigeria’s growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

The Vice Chancellor of UI, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Juwon Arotiba, described the two-day SME fair themed: “Inspiring Next-Gen SMEs: Igniting Ideas, Innovations, and Building Resilience,” as “a platform where knowledge meets opportunity, and innovation translates into tangible impact.”