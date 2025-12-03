Operator canvasses wellness tech to stem digital overload

Direct selling and lifestyle firm, QNET, has canvassed wellness technology to reduce digital overloads and pollution in the country. Speaking at a workshop in Lagos, QNET said rising environmental and digital stress is reshaping how Nigerians think about health, wellbeing and preventive solutions.



The firm’s executives said wellness technology has become very important, stressing that heavier traffic, expanding industrial activity and a growing youth population are constantly exposed to air pollutants and electromagnetic fields.



According to them, the trends are quietly intensifying fatigue, anxiety, sleep disruption and other lifestyle-related health concerns, creating new demand for wellness products designed to help restore balance.



Regional Strategy and Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Berni Gaksch, while conducting journalists through some wellness technology solutions, said, “Technology has made life easier, but it is also quietly exhausting people. With more pollution, more screen time and more stress, consumers are looking for ways to support their natural wellbeing.”

Gaksch explained that QNET’s wellness line, including the BioDisc, Chi Pendant and E-Guard X, was built around what the company calls the “science of nature,” using structured water, geometry and resonance technologies to help mitigate the impact of everyday radiation and environmental stressors. He said these products are supported by international certifications and research collaborations, such as the ongoing partnership with Covenant University.



At the expo, QNET presented its premium Bernhard H. Mayer and Cimier watch collections. Gaksch showcased the Omni Collection, produced entirely from recycled stainless steel and rubber, describing it as a symbol of the company’s shift toward eco-friendly manufacturing. The collection also contributes to reforestation efforts, with QNET funding the planting of one tree for every unit sold. Other timepieces on display included the 99 Names of Allah special edition and the official Manchester City FC watch, which is also available at the Etihad Stadium.



Beyond luxury accessories, the company demonstrated several wellness-driven technologies tailored to growing environmental and health concerns. These included the HomePure Nova water purification system, which uses a nine-stage filtration process, including a 35-layer, silver-infused membrane, to remove contaminants down to 0.2 microns.



Gaksch stressed that while boiling water remains common across Nigerian households, it does not eliminate chemical pollutants and destroys essential minerals, making advanced filtration systems an important alternative.



QNET also unveiled the HomePure Zayn, a portable air purification system equipped with a six-stage filter capable of eliminating pollutants, volatile chemicals and airborne viruses with verified 99.94 per cent effectiveness.



According to Gaksch, deteriorating indoor air quality, driven by pollution, chemical exposure and poor ventilation, has become a global challenge, prompting consumers to invest in cleaner household environments.



A central focus of the expo was QLearn, QNET’s online learning platform designed to equip emerging entrepreneurs with business management, communication, financial literacy and network marketing skills through professional courses from institutions in the UK, US and EU. Gaksch acknowledged that many young people who join QNET lack formal business training, and the platform provides a structured foundation for growth.