Our AI tool will aid speedy justice dispensation in Nigeria, says Olugasa

A legal technology company, LawPavilion, said the recently unveiled Artificial Intelligence will proffer long-awaited assistance to Nigerian judges in achieving speedy justice delivery.

Introduced at the All Nigeria Judges Conference in Abuja, the Managing Director, LawPavilion, Mr Ope Olugasa, said the innovation will digitally transform the Nigerian justice system by providing answers to the perennial backlog of cases.

“Behind each case number is a human story – a widow waiting for her inheritance, a business owner seeking redress and a citizen denied constitutional rights. The solution to this crisis is already here. AI is not the future of judicial practice but our opportunity to eliminate backlogs if we embrace it”, Olugasa said.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, Olugasa assured that LawPavilion AI is specifically trained on a verified database of Nigerian Supreme Court and Court of Appeal decisions, Nigerian laws, regulations and civil procedure rules.

“This specialised training ensures the system never hallucinates or fabricates non-existent cases.”

Olugasa added that the platform features robust data protection mechanisms to protect the privacy and confidentiality of sensitive case information. According to him, the new technology prides itself on its sophisticated “draft Judgment” feature, which can harmonise multiple final written addresses from counsel, pleadings, witness statements, exhibits and other evidence.

“LawPavilion AI platform provides judges with comprehensive summaries of case materials, intelligent assessment, evaluation of evidence and suggested issues for determination, legal opinions supported and justifications linked to precedents that can be verified directly on the platform.

“With Nigeria having just six judges per million citizens, far lower than other African countries, the need for technological intervention is urgent.

“LawPavilion projects that comprehensive AI implementation can realistically reduce Nigeria’s case backlog by 30 to 40 per cent within three years, clearing over 600,000 cases and preventing future accumulation”, Olugasa said.

He also doused fears about AI hallucination, confidentiality and judges’ replacement, stressing that “domain-specific and the ‘human-in-the-loop’ system, enables the AI to cite only verifiable Nigerian cases backed by transparent, explainable reasoning.

He equally informed that LawPavilion AI cannot replace judges. “Justice requires judgment, not just logic. It requires moral reasoning, empathy and discretion. Our constitution vests judicial power in human beings and the final gavel will always be in a human hand”, Olugasa said.

Mr Ope Olugasa